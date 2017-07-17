Republican Senators Helped Block A Trump Nominee

Scott Garrett, who while serving in Congress just two years ago wanted to abolish the Export-Import Bank, was rejected to lead it by a Senate committee Tuesday.

A Senate committee rejected on Tuesday a controversial nominee put forward by President Donald Trump, who would have run the Export-Import Bank.

Former Rep. Scott Garrett, who once was a member of the House Freedom Caucus, was rejected by the Senate Banking Committee by a vote of 10-13. Two GOP senators — Mike Rounds of South Dakota and Tim Scott of South Carolina — joined every Democrat on the committee in rejecting Garrett’s nomination to the EXIM Bank, The Hill reports. Their vote against his nomination means that the full Senate will not consider him for the position.

Garrett’s nomination had many on the committee wary of how well he’d actually serve as head of the Export-Import Bank. As a representative in Congress (before being voted out of office in 2016), Garrett had suggested that the bank should be completely abolished.

He told the committee during his nomination process, however, that he had since changed his mind. But members were skeptical of his claims since he didn’t tell the committee that he believed they were wrong when he made them.

Garrett insisted his opinion of the bank had changed simply because a new president had taken office. “If the question is, what has changed since 2015” when he pushed for its abolishment, “what we have seen changed is a new administration,” he said during his confirmation hearings.

That wasn’t enough for the two Republican senators who voted against confirmation. “While I wish him no ill, I believe he’s not the right person to be the chairman,” Rounds said.

Some far-right conservatives have voiced opposition to the idea of the bank, including Garrett who suggested in 2015 that it “embodies the corruption of the free enterprise system.” Those comments likely cost him the position to head the bank.

This is the second Trump appointment this week that has failed to gain the confidence of a Senate committee. On Monday, Trump's nominee for the District Court in Washington D.C. Matthew Petersen withdrew his name from consideration after he couldn't answer simple questions about the functions and practices of the federal court system during a televised testimony last week.

It's become evident that many of Trump's nominees are not suited for the positions they're seeking to hold, so much so that the president's own party is even questioning his choices. The Senate Banking Committee made the right choice in opposing Garrett’s nomination, and hopefully more committees in the future will follow suit.