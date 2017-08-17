Trump's Swift Reaction To Barcelona Proves He's A Neo-Nazi Sympathizer

President Donald Trump’s response to the Barcelona van attack compared to his reaction to the Charlottesville crash speaks volumes about who he stands with.

President Donald Trump was heavily criticized for his delayed and lackluster response to the Charlottesville mayhem that occurred over the weekend, yet he wasted no time condemning Thursday’s Barcelona van attack.

Shortly after a van plowed through a crowd of people in the historic Las Ramblas district in Barcelona, Spain, Trump’s Twitter fingers got to work as he called the incident a “terror attack” and vowed that the United States will do “whatever is necessary to help.”

The United States condemns the terror attack in Barcelona, Spain, and will do whatever is necessary to help. Be tough & strong, we love you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

Trump then posted a blatantly Islamophobic tweet, referencing a debunked story about how Gen. John Joseph Pershing supposedly got rid of "radical Islamic terror," for more than three decades.

Study what General Pershing of the United States did to terrorists when caught. There was no more Radical Islamic Terror for 35 years! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 17, 2017

According to Talking Points Memo, Trump claims that after the Philippine-American War of 1899 to 1902, Pershing “took 50 bullets, and he dipped them in pigs’ blood” and killed 49 Muslim rebels.

“The 50th person, he said, ‘You go back to your people and tell them what happened.’ And for 25 years, there wasn’t a problem,” Trump reportedly said in February 2016.

However, historians have determined that the tangible evidence of that actually happening is non-existent, according to Politifact.

In addition to spreading false accounts of history, Trump’s reaction to Barcelona's tragedy completely contradicts how he handled the events that took place in Virginia.

Trump’s initial generic response did not even address the white supremacists that incited the violence in Charlottesville. Instead, it took him 48 hours after the ordeal to explicitly denounce neo-Nazis and white nationalists.

In a press conference, the president stated that he “wanted to see the facts,” before responding to Charlottesville, yet he wasted no time stalling for “facts” before deeming the Barcelona attack an act of terrorism.

Additionally, Trump failed to call the crash that killed Heather Heyer an act of terror. In fact, he didn’t mention the vehicle attack at all in his press conference during which he placed blame on “many sides” for the violent uproar.

What is the stark difference between the Charlottesville crash and Barcelona’s? Well, one act was carried out by a white supremacist while the other was done by what Trump believes is an Islamic terrorist.

However, this display of hypocrisy is nothing new for Trump. In reality, it’s his modus operandi.

When Alexandre Bissonnette — a French-Canadian white supremacist — killed six innocent Muslim worshippers in cold blood, Trump was silent.

When a bomb explosion rattled a mosque in Minnesota earlier this month, Trump was silent.

When Darren Osborne mowed Muslim worshippers down with his van as they were leaving a London mosque, Trump was silent.

Trump has shown us his true colors time after time, and yet many people still act surprised when he exhibits this disgustingly hypocritical behavior.

He repeatedly refuses to condemn white males as terrorists, and he remains disturbingly silent on crimes that affect certain demographics, namely, Muslims.

To be frank — Trump, himself, is a white nationalist, and despite his administration's efforts to prove otherwise, he is unapologetically using the White House to further his hateful agenda.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, YURI GRIPAS