Trump’s Unwanted Advances Allegedly Gave Princess Diana ‘The Creeps’

Following the anniversary of the tragic death of Princess Diana, reports have resurfaced detailing the bizarre infatuation President Donald Trump once had with her long before becoming commander in chief.

According to Yahoo News, Trump believed he “had a shot” with her at one point and attempted to win her affection by ambushing her with flowers.

He believed that she would have made the perfect “trophy wife,” Inside Edition reports.

Close friend of Princess Diana and British broadcaster Selina Scott claimed that Trump tried to court the late princess after her marriage to Prince Charles fell apart.

“As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do,” Scott reportedly said.

Princess Diana apparently did not share the same feelings for Trump and confided in Scott about how she should respond; allegedly saying Trump gave her “the creeps.”

“It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her,” Scott said.

While Trump and Scott have had an ongoing feud and he has never admitted to her claims against him, he did write in his 1997 book “Trump: The Art Of The Comeback” that he only had “one regret in the women department — that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer. She was a genuine princess — a dream lady.”

While we may never know the truth behind the nature of Trump's interactions with Princess Diana, Scott's accusations are not totally far-fetched considering the now-infamous leaked Access Hollywood tapes that exposed Trump boasting about using his fame and status to woo women.

He evidently fancied himself a ladies man and his own words have proven on more than one occasion that he values a woman's looks above all other qualities, thus his alleged "trophy wife" remark falls in line with his modus operandi.

If Scott's claims about Trump are true, they stand to prove the disheartening reality that Trump has been a womanizing swindler for a very long time and yet, still managed to weasel his way into the White House.

