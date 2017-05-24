Olympian Slams 'Sexist' TSA Agent For Making Her Feel 'Uncomfortable'

Recently, American athlete Aly Raisman felt judged and unfairly targeted during an exchange with TSA agents. Thankfully, she took to Twitter to vent.

TSA as an agency has a long history of scandals — some even involving agents with some very perverted hobbies. Still, it isn't often you hear of airport security agents harassing an actual Olympic gymnast.

According to Aly Raisman, a two-time Olympic athlete, two TSA agents made “rude” and “sexist” remarks about her appearance during a recent flight.

Taking it to Twitter, she vented with her countless followers, stating that at least one of the agents, a man, made her feel “uncomfortable” as a result.

Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

If u are a man who can't compliment a girls ???? you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

As she was going through the security line, a TSA agent asked Raisman if she was a gymnast. Saying she had recognized the athlete because of her biceps, a male agent reportedly said he didn't “see any muscles.”

As he stared, Raisman said, he shook his head. Making her wonder whether the incident had anything to do with the fact she didn't look “strong enough” for him.

The athlete, who had a hard time as a young child due to her appearance, has finally come to terms with her body. To be treated the way she was for how her arms look may have been a very difficult moment.

During an interview for Reebok's #PerfectNever female empowerment campaign, Raisman said that when she was young, “everyone — all the boys in my class — made fun of me because I was stronger than all of them and I used to be so self-conscious about my arms. It's funny now because when I meet people, they compliment me on them.”

After her unpleasant encounter with the TSA agents, the gymnast added that she's sick of “this judgmental generation.”

I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

And so are we. Good thing she didn't let this incredibly petty agent ruin her day — or how positive she now feels about her own body.