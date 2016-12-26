Church Service Mistakenly Replaces ‘Hail Mary’ With Tupac’s Rap Lyrics

Instead of the traditional "Hail Mary full of grace, the lord is with thee," Tupac's version asks Mary, "Do you want to ride or die?"

One of the biggest Catholic Christmas Services in Sri Lanka accidentally printed explicit lyrics to Tupac Shakur’s "Hail Mary" in place of the actual Hail Mary prayer on the flyers distributed at the event.

The confusion took place at a fundraiser for “poverty alleviation projects” organized by the Archdiocese of Colombo and St. Joseph Vaz Trust.

The prayer, also known as the Ave Maria or Angelic Salutation, is a traditional Catholic prayer that draws inspiration from two passages in Luke's gospel.

But the readers at the Catholic 2016 Joy to the World Festival were disturbed after having to go through profanity-laced lines sang by the rap legend, referring to explicit violence, drugs, sex and the afterlife.

Instead of the traditional prayer praising the Virgin mother, "Hail Mary full of grace, the lord is with thee," Tupac's version asks Mary, "Do you want to ride or die?"

Andrew Choksy, who was at the Joy to the World service, said he instantly recognized Tupac’s song.

“A lot of people were in shock as whether it was a joke or someone would actually rap the song," he told CNN. "A few of the older ladies in front of us could not stop looking at the printed booklet."

Many people gave mixed reaction on social media for the unfortunate confusion.

A Christmas Carol service in Sri Lanka has accidentally printed the lyrics of Tupac’s Hail Mary, instead of the prayer.#SriLanka #lka pic.twitter.com/djhJPAWhcj — Ravindu Thimantha G. (@IamRavindu) December 25, 2016

This is the best Christmas news story ever. https://t.co/0RTDoOEgi8 — Jesse Walker (@notjessewalker) December 25, 2016

Lovely that #SriLanka-ns can take the #Tupac, #HailMary lyrics joke without fuss, in other countries someone would be dead by now #Religion — Dorcas Gwata (@zambezi40) December 26, 2016

The 2016 Joy to the World Festival was billed as a fundraiser for “poverty alleviation projects” jointly organized by the Archdiocese of Colombo and St. Joseph Vaz Trust.

The Rev. Da Silva, from the archdiocese, apologized for the unfortunate confusion.

"The page was in the middle of the booklet. When people looked at this page, they saw it before the start of the show. Two people saw it and alerted us to it," he said.

Da Silva explained that the printer who made the mistake was a “young boy,” and that all the books were taken back once the organizers realized the mistake.