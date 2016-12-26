Church Service Mistakenly Replaces ‘Hail Mary’ With Tupac’s Rap Lyrics

by
editors
Instead of the traditional "Hail Mary full of grace, the lord is with thee," Tupac's version asks Mary, "Do you want to ride or die?"

One of the biggest Catholic Christmas Services in Sri Lanka accidentally printed explicit lyrics to Tupac Shakur’s "Hail Mary" in place of the actual Hail Mary prayer on the flyers distributed at the event.

The confusion took place at a fundraiser for “poverty alleviation projects” organized by the Archdiocese of Colombo and St. Joseph Vaz Trust.

The prayer, also known as the Ave Maria or Angelic Salutation, is a traditional Catholic prayer that draws inspiration from two passages in Luke's gospel.

But the readers at the Catholic 2016 Joy to the World Festival were disturbed after having to go through profanity-laced lines sang by the rap legend, referring to explicit violence, drugs, sex and the afterlife.

Instead of the traditional prayer praising the Virgin mother, "Hail Mary full of grace, the lord is with thee," Tupac's version asks Mary, "Do you want to ride or die?"

Andrew Choksy, who was at the Joy to the World service, said he instantly recognized Tupac’s song.

“A lot of people were in shock as whether it was a joke or someone would actually rap the song," he told CNN. "A few of the older ladies in front of us could not stop looking at the printed booklet."

Many people gave mixed reaction on social media for the unfortunate confusion.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 2016 Joy to the World Festival was billed as a fundraiser for “poverty alleviation projects” jointly organized by the Archdiocese of Colombo and St. Joseph Vaz Trust. 

The Rev. Da Silva, from the archdiocese, apologized for the unfortunate confusion.

"The page was in the middle of the booklet. When people looked at this page, they saw it before the start of the show. Two people saw it and alerted us to it," he said.

Da Silva explained that the printer who made the mistake was a “young boy,” and that all the books were taken back once the organizers realized the mistake.

Read More: Watch These Singers Absolutely Crush Mariah Carey's Hit Christmas Song
Tags:
andrew choksy biggest catholic christmas services catholic christmas church church service fundraiser hail mary lyrics news prayers rap music sri lanka tupac
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2016 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.