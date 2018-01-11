© Reuters/Mohammed Salem

TV Anchor Brings Daughter To Work To Protest Rape

by
Alice Salles
After a horrific crime against a child shook the country, a news anchor decided to show herself as a mother in the hopes that her protest would spark change.

 

 

After a 7-year-old girl was raped and murdered, shocking the entire country, Pakistani TV anchor Kiran Naz decided to make a powerful statement against abuse by bringing her daughter to work.

The crime that sent shockwaves through Pakistan involved Zainab, a little girl from Kasur, Pakistan, who was abducted, raped several times, and then strangled to death. Learning about this horrific incident, Naz used her show to make a powerful statement, not as a journalist, but as a mother.

 

 

Opening her segment by talking about the heinous crime, she explained that as a mother, the death of Zainab shook her on a personal level.

“Today I am not Kiran Naz, rather I am a mother,” she said. “And that is why I am sitting with my daughter.”

Adding that “the smallest coffins are the heaviest and the entire society is burdened by the weight of [Zainab’s] coffin,” Naz helped to communicate what an entire nation is feeling.

After being abused and killed, Zainab’s body was found in a garbage dump not too far from her home. The news brought the entire country to the streets to protest the growing concerns regarding crimes against children.

 

 

On Twitter, the campaign #JusticeForZainab went viral, with Pakistanis of different religious sects mourning the girl’s death and asking for change in unison.

 

 

 

 

 

While this is an awful tragedy that reminds us of just how vulnerable children across the world are, we can only hope that both the people’s and Naz’s protests are able to finally spark a wave of real change in Pakistan.

Pakistani Teen Sentenced To Death For Being Raped

 

