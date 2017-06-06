Twitter Calls Out Uber’s Sexism After ‘Wife Appreciation Day’ Promo

Uber's sexist "Wife Appreciation Day" message to its users in India backfired big time, garnering stark criticism for perpetuating gender stereotypes.

How does this kind of a message even pass @Uber ????? pic.twitter.com/bFDPTsb18K — Baba Manhattani (@BabaGlocal) September 17, 2017

This may not come as much of a shock, but Uber has found itself in hot water once again.

The ride-share giant was left with no choice but to apologize for a “wife appreciation day” promotion that quickly went downhill.

A message directed at “husbands” was sent to Uber users in Bengaluru, India, urging them to order food using the Uber Eats food delivery service in order to “let your wife take a day off from the kitchen.”

Needless to say, this did not go over well with the masses.

The message immediately raised eyebrows and garnered a great deal of backlash on Twitter.

hi @dkhos, @badassboz, would be great if your $69 billion company stopped perpetrating regressive gender stereotypes in India. https://t.co/jr2UXxsBGn — ¯_(?)_/¯ (@PranavDixit) September 17, 2017

As a man who's been cooking & doing kitchen duty for over 45 years, I find this sensibility so offensive. — Ian King (@ianking51) September 17, 2017

Thank you @Uber for defining gender roles in India. Of course women are meant to slog it out in the kitchen & the men need to BUY us freedom https://t.co/EW57ZyXdnG — Rashi Kakkar (@rashi_kakkar) September 17, 2017

Interesting to see @Uber engaging in this type of gender stereotyping in India, of all places, given criticism of company lately https://t.co/yEfAL5g7Ra — Iain Marlow (@iainmarlow) September 17, 2017

You just know only single guys worked on this sh*t! — Kenyanikkii Campbell (@MsKenyanikkii) September 17, 2017

After an influx of negative feedback, Uber removed the promo and tweeted an apology, calling their initial message “totally inappropriate.”

This was totally inappropriate. We've removed it and we apologize. — Uber Comms (@Uber_Comms) September 17, 2017

"We've removed it, and we apologize," the company wrote from its official Twitter account.

Even the company’s chief brand ambassador, Bozoma Saint John, expressed her disapproval of the message.

Oh hell no. This is completely unacceptable. Will take care of this. — Bozoma Saint John (@badassboz) September 17, 2017

Sadly, this stunt actually falls in line with many other Uber missteps. Earlier this year, the company conducted an investigation into claims of sexual harassment after former Uber engineer Susan J. Fowler published a blog post detailing alleged sexism she endured while working for the company.

Back in June, hope was slightly restored for Uber's future after the company named Saint John as chief brand officer and Harvard Business School Professor, Frances Frei, as senior vice president for leadership and strategy.

The addition of two new women executives — one of whom is black — made Uber users feel like the company was listening; and then this happens.

Uber actually thought this type of message was acceptable to send to users in India, which means there's still plenty of work to be done to improve its practices on an international scale.

