Twitter Drags Trump For Retweeting Meme Of Him ‘Eclipsing’ Obama

Cierra Bailey
President Donald Trump's attempt to troll former President Barack Obama with an eclipse meme backfired when Twitter reminded him what an eclipse really is.

Based on a childish retweet Thursday morning, President Donald Trump seems to be more concerned with trolling former President Barack Obama than actually doing his job.

For some reason, the fact that he beat the odds and stole won the presidency isn’t enough for Trump, he must continue to rub it in the faces of his rivals and critics. Never mind the fact that his presidency so far has been a horrific nightmare for most Americans.

After being teased mercilessly for trying to view the solar eclipse earlier this week without glasses, Trump made a fool of himself yet again by retweeting a meme depicting him eclipsing Obama with the caption “The Best Eclipse Ever!”

The retweet sparked a new wave of eclipse memes taunting Trump for thinking he is even half the president that Obama was and for his apparent misunderstanding of what an eclipse really is. 

There you have it, folks. Trump is, indeed, a literal eclipse of Obama: The darkness that blocked out the light.  

