Twitter Drags Trump For Retweeting Meme Of Him ‘Eclipsing’ Obama

President Donald Trump's attempt to troll former President Barack Obama with an eclipse meme backfired when Twitter reminded him what an eclipse really is.

Based on a childish retweet Thursday morning, President Donald Trump seems to be more concerned with trolling former President Barack Obama than actually doing his job.

For some reason, the fact that he beat the odds and stole won the presidency isn’t enough for Trump, he must continue to rub it in the faces of his rivals and critics. Never mind the fact that his presidency so far has been a horrific nightmare for most Americans.

After being teased mercilessly for trying to view the solar eclipse earlier this week without glasses, Trump made a fool of himself yet again by retweeting a meme depicting him eclipsing Obama with the caption “The Best Eclipse Ever!”

The retweet sparked a new wave of eclipse memes taunting Trump for thinking he is even half the president that Obama was and for his apparent misunderstanding of what an eclipse really is.

Eclipses have no positive impact on earth, while the Sun is what provides the entire world with life! Keep that in mind. — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) August 24, 2017

The best eclipse ever pic.twitter.com/p2DXLAogQW — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) August 24, 2017

People say he's obsessed with his predecessor but I don't see it pic.twitter.com/NbztxsKjyj — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) August 24, 2017

Trump retweeted this meme which implies that he's a cold lifeless body that blocks the light, plunging the world into darkness pic.twitter.com/vhX2BnSAOA — Hayes Brown (@HayesBrown) August 24, 2017

A lifeless orb briefly blocks something that gives light and warmth. pic.twitter.com/iJVgRp3Eoz — A Jason Tabrys (@jtabrys) August 24, 2017

There you have it, folks. Trump is, indeed, a literal eclipse of Obama: The darkness that blocked out the light.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, KEVIN LAMARQUE