© MEDIAEXPRESS.REUTERS, Kevin Lamarque

Twitter Erupts After Trump Calls His Presidency ‘Consensual’

by
Atiba Rogers
President Trump associated himself with the word "consensual" when he tried to quote conservative NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin in a tweet.

donald trump, consensual presidency,

President Trump tweeted and then deleted a typo that spread like wildfire when he was quoting conservative columnist Michael Goodwin, according to a CNN report. He cited his “consensual presidency” in the tweet, which can’t be that embarrassing for him since he’s the king of slinging typo-ridden tweets like the infamous “covfefe” one.

It’s just another case of when bragging about yourself up goes wrong. Trump states at the beginning of his misquoted, patronizing tweet about the New York Post column, “’His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that ... there has never been a day that I wished Hillary Clinton were President.’”

Trump took another shot at the tweet and replaced “consensual” with what Goodwin initially wrote, “consequential” and this time he added Goodwin’s reference to Trump’s “missteps.”

Read More
Trump Is Reportedly Asking Allies To Choose Between Him And Bannon

Without reading his own words, Goodwin retweeted the incorrect tweet and thanked the president, but was forced to retweet the correction after Trump recognized his blunder.

Twitter users used this opportunity to make fun of Trump’s typo by denying that they “consented” Trump’s leadership and his sexual assault allegations.

Tags:
donald trump hillary clinton michael goodwin ny post president donald trump trump tweet twitter washington dc
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.