Twitter Erupts After Trump Calls His Presidency ‘Consensual’

President Trump associated himself with the word "consensual" when he tried to quote conservative NY Post columnist Michael Goodwin in a tweet.

President Trump tweeted and then deleted a typo that spread like wildfire when he was quoting conservative columnist Michael Goodwin, according to a CNN report. He cited his “consensual presidency” in the tweet, which can’t be that embarrassing for him since he’s the king of slinging typo-ridden tweets like the infamous “covfefe” one.

It’s just another case of when bragging about yourself up goes wrong. Trump states at the beginning of his misquoted, patronizing tweet about the New York Post column, “’His is turning out to be an enormously consensual presidency. So much so that ... there has never been a day that I wished Hillary Clinton were President.’”

Trump took another shot at the tweet and replaced “consensual” with what Goodwin initially wrote, “consequential” and this time he added Goodwin’s reference to Trump’s “missteps.”

Read More Trump Is Reportedly Asking Allies To Choose Between Him And Bannon

Without reading his own words, Goodwin retweeted the incorrect tweet and thanked the president, but was forced to retweet the correction after Trump recognized his blunder.

“His is turning out to be an enormously consequential presidency. So much so that, despite my own frustration over his missteps, there has never been a day when I wished Hillary Clinton were president. Not one. Indeed, as Trump’s accomplishments accumulate, the mere thought of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2018

Twitter users used this opportunity to make fun of Trump’s typo by denying that they “consented” Trump’s leadership and his sexual assault allegations.

So Trump proclaimed that this is an “enormously consensual presidency”.



SORRY TRUMP BUT MOST OF US DIDN’T CONSENT, YOU JUST GRABBED US BY THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE!!! — Brandon Horan (@brandon_r_horan) January 8, 2018

Literally nothing Trump does is consensual. Ask the 20 women he sexually assaulted. His Presidency is a joke. pic.twitter.com/l44O2WGMtC — Stable Genius Sean Kent (@seankent) January 8, 2018

considering he lost the popular vote by 3 million, Trump's presidency might be the least "consensual" ever pic.twitter.com/ioATMw1MqP — eve peyser (@evepeyser) January 8, 2018

Trump: "This is a consensual presidency."

About 66 million voters disagree...#ConsensualPresidency — Craig Rozniecki (@CraigRozniecki) January 8, 2018

Trump: "I didn't have consensual relations with any of them Russians. A least, I didn't pay for any." — Terry J. Richard (@trichardpdx) January 8, 2018