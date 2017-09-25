© Reuters, BRENDAN MCDERMID

Why Won't Twitter Remove Trump’s Warmongering North Korea Tweets?

by
Cierra Bailey
In a series of Tweets, Twitter officials attempted to explain why they won’t delete President Donald Trump’s threatening North Korea tweets.

Screen grab of the masthead of President Donald Trump's @realDonaldTrump Twitter account

President Donald Trump's threatening tweets against North Korea and Kim Jong Un have sparked a wave of controversy that has only worsened as Twitter refuses to remove them. 

North Korea’s foreign minister said that Trump’s tweets could be equivalent to a declaration of war and under international law, North Korea can legally shoot down United States military planes even if they’re not in their airspace, NPR reports. 

Read More
Kim Jong-un Reacts To ‘Rocket Man’ Insult By Calling Trump A ‘Dotard’

"For the past couple of days, we had earnestly hoped that the war of words between North Korea and the U.S. would not lead to action," foreign minister Ri Yong Ho said in remarks translated for NPR by journalist Jihye Lee. "However, Trump had ultimately declared war again last weekend, by saying regarding our leadership, that he will make it unable to last longer." 

Twitter received an influx of criticism for not using its authority to remove the tweets. The company responded in a thread explaining their terrible policy regarding taking down users' tweets. 

The issue with Twitter's explanation is that Trump is using the platform as a means of fear-mongering and inciting war. This type of dangerous, threatening rhetoric should not be considered "newsworthy."  

Instead, Twitter should be taking more responsibility in policing these reckless actions that are endangering the lives of all Americans.

Needless to say, the response from civilian social media users was overwhelmingly negative, with many calling Twitter out for being biased and hypocritical.  

Read More
Trump Tweets Another Threat At North Korea After U.N. Speech

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, BRENDAN MCDERMID

Tags:
dictator kim jong-un donald trump dump trump foreign affairs kim jong un war north korea north korea statement north korean military resist trump social media trump tweets twitter us politics viral news war mongering
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.