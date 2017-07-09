Twitter Roasts Trump Jr. For Rallying Republicans To Vote On Wrong Day

Donald Trump Jr. encouraged Virginia voters to head to the polls on Wednesday to vote for governor. The gag is; the election is actually on Tuesday.

The internet has officially determined that Donald Trump Jr. is not the sharpest tool in the shed, so to speak.

On Tuesday, he encouraged Virginia Republican voters — two different times — to go out and vote on Wednesday in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie. However, he seems to have been a bit confused as the Virginia governor elections are being held on Tuesday.

“Let’s take Ed Gillespie across the finish line tomorrow!” Trump Jr. wrote in one Tuesday morning tweet. “Virginia: get out and vote for Ed.”

His pinned tweet makes this even better. "Life is hard; it's even harder when you're stupid." pic.twitter.com/Fz48QNq88r — Angry WH Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) November 7, 2017

Later, he posted the second tweet suggesting that the elections were on Wednesday instead of Tuesday.

“Virginia, the future of the Commonwealth is at stake tomorrow,” he wrote. “Find your polling place… to vote Ed.”

Donald Trump Jr. Tweets Out Incorrect Election Information https://t.co/jsgEE9JKy5 pic.twitter.com/fDOnnZtk0w — LawNewz (@law_newz) November 7, 2017

Twitter mercilessly dragged Trump Jr. for his counterproductive efforts, with some referring to him as the “dumbest Trump family member” — which is debatable.

dumbest trump family member — KRANG T. NELSON (@KrangTNelson) November 7, 2017

And here WE & SNL portray Eric to be the clueless dumb one, our sincerest apologies to Eric! ???????????? pic.twitter.com/jll6SJ51z5 — Vicky Mantooth (@vicoraal4) November 7, 2017

Did you go to Trump University? — Eimear (@eimzkavanagh) November 7, 2017

Don Jr., your attempt to use this tweet as evidence to establish being mentally incompetent to stand trial won't work. — The Glare ™ (@TheGlare_TM) November 7, 2017

It’s really hard to keep track of your days when you do nothing for a living, isn’t it? — Disgusted Floridian (@LiberalInFL) November 7, 2017

"Life is hard; it’s even harder when you’re stupid." - Donald Trump Jr. — Noah Whitford (@noahwhitford) November 7, 2017

However, this isn’t the first time Trump Jr.’s Twitter gaffes put his own party in jeopardy.

Earlier this year, he appeared to oust his own father, President Donald Trump, by —inadvertently — confirming the existence of a memo in which the president allegedly asked former FBI director James Comey to end the investigation of ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

It may be wishful thinking, but perhaps these are not blunders after all. Maybe Trump Jr. is actually pulling the wool over all of our eyes and deliberately sabotaging his father’s presidency and the Republican Party in these subtle ways because he recognizes how awful they are.

While that would be a brilliant plot twist, it’s probably more likely that he really is just incredibly incompetent. Alas, he isn't completely to blame for his shortcomings, much of this seems hereditary.