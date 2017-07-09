© Reuters, Mike Segar

Twitter Roasts Trump Jr. For Rallying Republicans To Vote On Wrong Day

by
Cierra Bailey
Donald Trump Jr. encouraged Virginia voters to head to the polls on Wednesday to vote for governor. The gag is; the election is actually on Tuesday.

Close-up of President Donald Trump (L) speaking to Donald Trump Jr. (R) during a news conference

The internet has officially determined that Donald Trump Jr. is not the sharpest tool in the shed, so to speak.

On Tuesday, he encouraged Virginia Republican voters — two different times — to go out and vote on Wednesday in support of GOP gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie. However, he seems to have been a bit confused as the Virginia governor elections are being held on Tuesday.

“Let’s take Ed Gillespie across the finish line tomorrow!” Trump Jr. wrote in one Tuesday morning tweet. “Virginia: get out and vote for Ed.”

Later, he posted the second tweet suggesting that the elections were on Wednesday instead of Tuesday.

“Virginia, the future of the Commonwealth is at stake tomorrow,” he wrote. “Find your polling place… to vote Ed.”

Twitter mercilessly dragged Trump Jr. for his counterproductive efforts, with some referring to him as the “dumbest Trump family member” — which is debatable.

However, this isn’t the first time Trump Jr.’s Twitter gaffes put his own party in jeopardy.

Earlier this year, he appeared to oust his own father, President Donald Trump, by —inadvertently — confirming the existence of a memo in which the president allegedly asked former FBI director James Comey to end the investigation of ex-National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

It may be wishful thinking, but perhaps these are not blunders after all. Maybe Trump Jr. is actually pulling the wool over all of our eyes and deliberately sabotaging his father’s presidency and the Republican Party in these subtle ways because he recognizes how awful they are.

While that would be a brilliant plot twist, it’s probably more likely that he really is just incredibly incompetent. Alas, he isn't completely to blame for his shortcomings, much of this seems hereditary

