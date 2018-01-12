Twitter Tells Trump That Compared To Norway, US Is The ‘Sh*thole’

President Donald Trump received an influx of answers on Twitter to his question about why more immigrants don't come to America from Norway.

President Donald Trump is catching much deserved heat for his disparaging remarks about Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries during an immigration meeting earlier this week.

Although he has since denied it, reports are circulating that Trump asked, “Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?” He followed his question up by asserting that, “we should have more people from places like Norway.”

Now, it’s pretty clear that the underlying message behind his alleged comments is that he would prefer more white immigrants coming into the United States than black and brown ones.

However, the Twitterverse wasted no time answering Trump’s question by laying out the many reasons why no one from Norway would want to come to America, most of which have to do with him and the flawed government he's in charge of.

Funny how Norway isn't a "shithole country" despite embracing everything Trump supposedly abhors: high taxes, big government, liberal social values, something resembling socialism. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) January 12, 2018

@realDonaldTrump no one from Norway wants to come to this shithole country. They have healthcare for all, family leave, free education and real gun control. https://t.co/yL0gmS55Yw — Michael J. McDonald (@MMStearnsCastle) January 11, 2018

Of course people from #Norway would love to move to a country where people are far more likely to be shot, live in poverty, get no healthcare because they’re poor, get no paid parental leave or subsidized daycare and see fewer women in political power. #Shithole — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) January 11, 2018

My parents both came from Norway, god rest their souls.

If they were alive today, they would know better.

They'd have stayed in Norway, or maybe have chosen a less SHITHOLE country.

Like Zimbabwe. — Brian Hjelle???? (@Brian_Hjelle) January 11, 2018

The Racist in Chief thinks we need more immigrants from Norway.



Some things about Norway:

??Universal healthcare

??Paid family leave

??Shorter work weeks

??More vacation time

??Incredible education system



WHY WOULD THEY WANT TO COME HERE??? pic.twitter.com/F30NCOsx1p — ??Dr. Donna Noble of Normay?? (@DonnaNoble10th) January 11, 2018

Trump: "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here? Why not people from Norway?"



Norwegians: "Why would we move to a country with a shithole President?" — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 11, 2018

Well, there you have it Mr. President, Norwegians are simply better off staying as far away from you as possible.

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Evelina-g