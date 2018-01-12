© Wikimedia Commons, Evelina-g

Twitter Tells Trump That Compared To Norway, US Is The ‘Sh*thole’

by
Cierra Bailey
President Donald Trump received an influx of answers on Twitter to his question about why more immigrants don't come to America from Norway.

Close-up of President Donald Trump speaking

President Donald Trump is catching much deserved heat for his disparaging remarks about Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries during an immigration meeting earlier this week.

Although he has since denied it, reports are circulating that Trump asked, “Why are we having all these people from sh*thole countries come here?” He followed his question up by asserting that, “we should have more people from places like Norway.”

Now, it’s pretty clear that the underlying message behind his alleged comments is that he would prefer more white immigrants coming into the United States than black and brown ones.

However, the Twitterverse wasted no time answering Trump’s question by laying out the many reasons why no one from Norway would want to come to America, most of which have to do with him and the flawed government he's in charge of. 

Well, there you have it Mr. President, Norwegians are simply better off staying as far away from you as possible.  

