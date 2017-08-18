© Reuters, Kacper Pempel

Twitter First Denounces Hate Groups Then Verifies A White Supremacist

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
Jason Kessler has used his Twitter account to insult slain Charlottesville protester Heather Heyer, referring to her as “a fat, disgusting Communist.”

Jason Kessler Tweet

Mere days after Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announced to take an aggressive stance against “unwanted sexual advances, non-consensual nudity, hate symbols, violent groups, and tweets that glorifies violence,” the social media site went on to verify the account of white supremacist who organized the deadly Charlottesville rally.

Jason Kessler, the man credited with the violent “Unite the Right” march that resulted in three deaths – including that of anti-racism activist Heather Heyer, who died after an alleged white nationalist plowed his vehicle into a crowd of counter-protesters.

At the time, Kessler made headlines for tweeting (then deleting) how Heyer’s death was “payback time” and insulted her by referring to her “a fat, disgusting Communist.” Even alt-right leader Richard Spencer tried to distance himself from Kessler following the comments.

“I will no longer associate w/ Jason Kessler; no one should,” Spencer wrote on social media. “Heyer’s death was deeply saddening. ‘Payback’ is a morally reprehensible idea.”

While Spencer himself is no stranger to making “morally reprehensible” remarks, Kessler’s words were indeed disgusting.

Kessler also made headlines after a group of activist swarmed him while he attempted to hold a news conference and he ended up being punched in the face.

Now, he has a proud check mark stamped right next to his profile picture, which is below his banner image displaying a Confederate flag.

How in the world could one denounce hate symbols and hate group while simultaneously verifying – thus giving credibility to – a notorious neo-Nazi? As The Daily Beast reported, Kessler received the badge on Tuesday. With all the talk about making the platform a safe space and cracking down on hate, Twitter’s latest move does not make much sense.

“Looks like I FINALLY got verified by Twitter,” Kessler tweeted. “I must be the only working class white advocate with that distinction.”

Along with being a hate-mongering racist xenophobe, Kessler is also a writer for right-wing websites Daily Caller, GotNews and VDARE, according to his Twitter bio.

According to Twitter’s verification info page, “an account may be verified if it is determined to be an account of public interest.”

A number of online users have slammed the social media giant for verifying Kessler.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Kacper Pempel

