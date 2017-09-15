Racist Firefighter Says He’d Rescue A Dog Before Saving A Black Person

“I’m disgusted in what he said. There is no reason for him to say that anytime, anywhere…That should never be said.”

Ohio fireman Tyler Roysdon suspended for saying he would rescue a dog from a burning building before saving a ‘nigger’. pic.twitter.com/chNyolkvIg — THE CONNET (@THEAlleyeceeing) September 15, 2017

An Ohio fire department volunteer firefighter made an extremely racist comment on Facebook, in which he said saving a dog was “more important” than a million black people.

Tyler Roysdon, 20, worked as a volunteer at the Franklin Township fire department. He wrote on Facebook that in a situation where he has to choose between saving a dog or a black man from a burning building, he would choose to save a dog rather than an African American because “one dog is more important than a million n******.”

After Township officials got to know about the racist comments, Roysdon was suspended from his position for an indefinite period. Officials further said his behavior was “unacceptable.”

“Fire Chief Steve Bishop immediately contacted the firefighter and directed the comments be removed. The firefighter was suspended without pay until the Board of Township Trustees could meet to determine a course of action. Chief Bishop does not have the authority to terminate employees. Termination of any township employee requires a vote by the Board of Trustees,” said Township Administrator Traci Stivers in a statement.

Roysdon will now face a disciplinary hearing before the Board of Trustees. The board will vote on his future at the fire department on Sept. 27.

“[Roysdon] blatantly said on social media that he wouldn’t do that. Even if you take race out of it, it still would be wrong. I’m disgusted in what he said. There is no reason for him to say that anytime, anywhere…That should never be said,” said Brian Morris, board’s president.

He further added, “I want people to realize this is only one man’s comment. We have a great group of men (firefighters) and disgusting comments from one individual does not represent the entire fire department.”

However, Roysdon’s wife, Joei Frame Roysdon, defended her husband.

“Everyone deserves a second chance and is also entitled to their own opinion,” she said.

However, she added Roysdon realized the comments were inappropriate.

Franklin TWP firefighter indefinitely suspended after making racial remarks about African-Americans @FOX19 — Michael Baldwin (@baldwinreports) September 13, 2017

Firefighter #tylerroysdon has been suspended for post claiming a dog's life matters more than black people's lives #blacklivesmatter pic.twitter.com/DdzhpIrrCZ — Blackaphillyated (@blackaphillyatd) September 16, 2017

@Franklin_Twp Tyler Roysdon - I would not trust him to do his duty as a firefight to save people of color in a fire. He should be fired !! — Susan Reinstedler (@sreinstedler) September 15, 2017

WHIO: Ohio firefighter suspended for saying he'd save a dog from a burning building before saving a black manhttps://t.co/zZ76mQ6WwI — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) September 15, 2017

Suspended? Why wasn't he fired? There is no room in civilized society for racists like Tyler Roysdon. He is a disgrace. — Carol Vernon (@CarolVernon7) September 15, 2017

