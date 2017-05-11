UAE Princesses Go On Trial For 'Abusing' Servants

“The trial itself could have an effect. It will link one of the wealthiest families in the world to human trafficking and slavery.”

In 2008, eight U.A.E. princesses brought their servants to Belgium and “abused them continually” – they now stand accused of violating labor regulations and have gone on trial.

Princess Shekha Alnehayan, widow of Sheikh Abu Dhabi, and her seven daughters arrived in Brussels along with 23 servants of eight different nationalities. They booked an entire floor of a luxury suite at the Conrad Hotel for several months.

While they enjoyed their stay at the luxurious suite, it was not the same for their maids. According to Patricia LeCocq, spokesperson for the Belgian human rights organization Myria, “The servants were not paid, they worked day and night and had to sleep on the floor. The princesses shouted at them and abused them continually,"

However, things came into light when one of the servants managed to escape the hotel and reported the situation to the nearest police station. The maid, who was identified as Jamila, prompted law enforcement officers to act against the princesses who later showed up at the hotel.

She told La Derniere Heure, a local media outlet, that she fled, without clothes, without luggage and without a passport.

“I did not have a room, I slept in the corridor of the floor. It was constant verbal abuse. The princesses did not like their Moroccan and Tunisian maids. They called us b****es,” she further added.

Although the investigation was launched immediately, it took nearly a decade for the case to make its way to the Belgian court. According to Nicholas McGeehan from Human Rights Watch, it took such a long time for the case to make it to the court because of the lack of attention from the media.

“I couldn't believe that the media didn't report on this more,” he said.

However, McGeehan has high hopes from the court as he believes the case will change things for the better.

“The trial itself could have an effect. It will link one of the wealthiest families in the world to human trafficking and slavery," he added.

However, the princesses’ defense team has repeatedly claimed that security forces violated their rights by searching their suite in Brussels. The Alneyahans are one of the most influential families in the Emirates and made international headlines when they bought the Premier League football club, Manchester City.

LeCocq fears that there is little chance of success: “If the court decides there is enough evidence to support a charge of human trafficking, the accused may have to pay compensation to their employees and may even face a prison sentence. But the problem is that this case is already several years old. Even if the princesses are convicted, chances are the verdict could be very mild."

For decades, domestic help in the oil-rich Persian Gulf, hailing from developing south and Southeast Asian countries, has suffered torture at the hands of their wealthy, mostly Arab, employers. Recently, an outrageous incident came to light where a house maid, who fell from a balcony and was hanging from the seventh floor of an apartment in building in Al-Salem, Kuwait, was filmed by her employer.