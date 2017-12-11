Uber Driver Allegedly Refuses To Drive Muslim Woman Over Jerusalem

“Then he's like ‘I'm Jewish, JERUSALEM BELONGS TO THE JEWS, I CAN'T DRIVE YOU.’ Finally I'm like ‘well you can cancel this ride because I'm not about to get hit with a fee.”

An Uber driver reportedly refused to drive a Muslim woman and her family in Chicago, Illinois, because apparently, “Jerusalem belongs to the Jews.”

Meha Ahmad, who is a producer for the Chicago radio show, The Morning Shift, on WBEZ, said on Twitter that she booked an Uber ride and was waiting at Chicago’s Navy Pier along with her children when the booked car emerged.

But as she tried to open the passenger door the driver refused to unlock it.

“I immediately try to open up the back door, but he won't unlock it. Instead lowers his passenger side window and obviously wants to say something. I step up and he's like ‘I can't take you, I'm Jewish.’ I'm like....... ‘Ok so?’ He repeats ‘I'm Jewish, I can't drive you,’” she wrote.

Ahmad added that she repeatedly asked the driver if he was going to drive them or not. To that he said he can’t drive them because he’s Jewish and showed her his necklace to prove his faith.

“Then he's like ‘I'm Jewish, JERUSALEM BELONGS TO THE JEWS, I CAN'T DRIVE YOU.’ Finally I'm like ‘well you can cancel this ride because I'm not about to get hit with a fee,” added Ahmed.

Appalled by the behavior, she shared the entire incident on Twitter. As soon as she reported it, a representative from Uber contacted her via email.

“Thanks for reaching out, Meha. We’re sorry to hear about the experience you described on this trip, however we’re not able to proceed with our investigation as we couldn’t find the trip associated with this report,” read the email.

However, in a conversation later with Mail Online, an Uber representative said, “Discrimination has no place on the Uber app. What's been reported is unacceptable and we have removed this driver's access to Uber.”

The company also sent another email to Ahmed that said the company would launch an investigation into the matter.

“Uber should be enjoyable and safe for everyone. Per our Community Guidelines, behavior by a rider or driver that is insensitive to race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, etc. is inappropriate and not tolerated,” the email read.

