Early Uber Investor, Who Was Arrested For Rape, Claims He Is A Victim

Shervin Pishevar, who was arrested for allegedly raping a 31-year-old woman in a London hotel, insists he is the target of a "smear campaign."

An early Uber investor just admitted he was arrested earlier this year after a woman accused him of rape.

However, Shervin Pishevar categorically denied the woman's claims of sexual assault.

Forbes, after obtaining a sealed police file, reported a 31-year-old woman told London police a man had raped her in the penthouse of The Ned, a luxury hotel in the heart of London's financial district, in May.

The following month, the police confirmed the claim, according to The Sun.

"A magnate was taken to a police station and quizzed after cops took a saliva sample," the British tabloid reported in June, after "a woman alleged he attacked her in a suite at a luxury hotel."

Pishevar was never charged and later released under investigation.

Read More Uber’s Quest For A Female CEO Whittles Down To Three White Men

British media also claims Pishevar tried to gag the British press, following his arrest.

"Details of his arrest emerged the following month, but the father of two went to the High Court," The Telegraph reports. "And after paying £100,000 in legal fees, succeeded in winning an injunction against The Sun newspaper, which meant no British publication could name him."

But after Forbes published the bombshell report, Pishevar's name has been released since the U.K. injunction doesn't apply in the U.S.

In response to the allegations, Pishevar has filed a suit against a San Francisco-based research firm, Definers Public Affairs, claiming he is a victim of their covert smear campaign.

Meanwhile, the California businessman's attorneys told Forbes:

"In May 2017, Mr. Pishevar was detained briefly in London in connection with an alleged sexual assault, an allegation he categorically denied. He fully cooperated with the police investigation which was exhaustive and detailed. In July he was informed that no further action would be taken against him and he was “de-arrested” (a British legal term). Mr. Pishevar is grateful for the highly professional and expeditious manner in which the inquiry was conducted.”

Pishevar a co-founder of Hyperloop One and is also known for his vocal support of former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick during the lawsuit between Kalanick and investors Benchmark.

Read More Former Employee Shares Harrowing Details Of Sexism At Uber

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters/Steve Marcus