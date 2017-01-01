Child Rapist Walks Free As Judge Sees 'No Real Purpose' In Jailing Him

“When dealing with non-recent offences, no sentence can be passed on an offender which is greater than could be passed had you been dealt with at the time.”

A child rapist is all set to walk free after Liverpool Crown Court ruled there is “no real purpose” in jailing the man.

John Mason, who is now 51, was a teenager when he raped a little boy. Although the prosecutors are unsure of the exact date of the crime, it took place in Liverpool, United Kingdom, in the early 1980s.

Mason admitted to the historic offense of indecent assault under the Criminal Justice Act 1961, which dictates the crime be tried under the rules of that time. The maximum sentence for Mason was thus just three months.

In present day, the crime would be classified as oral rape and carry a much heavier sentence.

During the court hearings, it was revealed the victim suffered a decade of psychological issues because of the abuse. However, the case was tilted in Mason’s favor after he admitted that he was “deeply sorry” for his act.

Mason had confided in a number of people about the offense, but the case was only brought up in 2015.

Eventually, the court decided Mason’s admission of guilt and his regret made it pointless for them to convict him. Mason, however, is required to sign on to the sex offenders’ register for five years and was given a three-year community order.

“Although you committed a grave offense which has had a lasting impact, you too are wracked with remorse for what you have done. There is no real purpose imposing what would seem to everybody to be a ridiculously short sentence,” said Judge Denis Watson.

He further said, “When dealing with non-recent offenses, no sentence can be passed on an offender which is greater than could be passed had you been dealt with at the time. The maximum sentence I can pass on you is one of three months in prison.”

Image: Reuters, Ahmed Masood