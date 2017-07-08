© Reuters

Muslim Man Stopped In The UK For 'Wearing Too Many Clothes '

by
editors
It was later revealed that the woman who apprehended the bearded man on the street was an undercover police officer.

 

A Muslim man in London, U.K., was recently reportedly stopped and searched for the crime of wearing too many clothes in hot weather.

The incident occurred after a woman accused a bearded Muslim man, reportedly rushing off to Friday prayers at a mosque, of “wearing too many clothes.” At this point, someone starts recording the confrontation. The bearded man tries telling the woman about the prayers but she didn't listen.

The woman then turned towards the man recording the video.

It was later discovered that the woman who apprehended the man was an undercover police officer.

The man in question was going for the Friday prayer at London’s Regents Park Mosque, when he had to go through the humiliation.

According to the police, they searched the unidentified man as he was wearing three layers of clothes in the summers, with temperatures rising up to 25°C. This, apparently, made them suspicious.  

However, even if they were suspicious, the man coordinated with them. Yet, he was handcuffed for more than five minutes.

In a statement, released through Documenting Oppression Against Muslims (DOAM) Facebook Page, the unidentified man explained his ordeal.  “I was rushing to Jummah Salat (Friday prayer) and, when I was near the Masjid (mosque) all of a sudden the police come and put handcuffs on me. The woman (who stopped me) — the undercover police officer said I was wearing too many clothes… but I was wearing two layers of clothes.”

“The police falsely accused me of carrying a weapon,” the man’s statement added. “They searched me and found nothing as usual. They took my date of birth, address and name and they let me go.”

The man was released shortly.

The U.K. has witnessed a rise in Islamophobia following three terror-related attacks this year.

Many people expressed dismay over police conduct after watching the video above.

“Where are we going to with this hatred? It is disintegration, isolation, radicalization, discrimination, stereotyping, racial, and targeting. I feel ashamed of our Police services. It is a joke in here. How can the sergs [sic], inspectors, can have this in their boroughs. You all need another training,” lamented a Facebook user.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More: UK Muslim Woman Tries To Reason With Racist Man Who Abused Her
Tags:
anti muslim discrimination friday prayers london muslims news police racial profiling united kingdom
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.