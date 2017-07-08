Muslim Man Stopped In The UK For 'Wearing Too Many Clothes '

It was later revealed that the woman who apprehended the bearded man on the street was an undercover police officer.

A Muslim man in London, U.K., was recently reportedly stopped and searched for the crime of wearing too many clothes in hot weather.

The incident occurred after a woman accused a bearded Muslim man, reportedly rushing off to Friday prayers at a mosque, of “wearing too many clothes.” At this point, someone starts recording the confrontation. The bearded man tries telling the woman about the prayers but she didn't listen.

The woman then turned towards the man recording the video.

It was later discovered that the woman who apprehended the man was an undercover police officer.

The man in question was going for the Friday prayer at London’s Regents Park Mosque, when he had to go through the humiliation.

According to the police, they searched the unidentified man as he was wearing three layers of clothes in the summers, with temperatures rising up to 25°C. This, apparently, made them suspicious.

However, even if they were suspicious, the man coordinated with them. Yet, he was handcuffed for more than five minutes.

In a statement, released through Documenting Oppression Against Muslims (DOAM) Facebook Page, the unidentified man explained his ordeal. “I was rushing to Jummah Salat (Friday prayer) and, when I was near the Masjid (mosque) all of a sudden the police come and put handcuffs on me. The woman (who stopped me) — the undercover police officer said I was wearing too many clothes… but I was wearing two layers of clothes.”

“The police falsely accused me of carrying a weapon,” the man’s statement added. “They searched me and found nothing as usual. They took my date of birth, address and name and they let me go.”

The man was released shortly.

The U.K. has witnessed a rise in Islamophobia following three terror-related attacks this year.

Many people expressed dismay over police conduct after watching the video above.

“Where are we going to with this hatred? It is disintegration, isolation, radicalization, discrimination, stereotyping, racial, and targeting. I feel ashamed of our Police services. It is a joke in here. How can the sergs [sic], inspectors, can have this in their boroughs. You all need another training,” lamented a Facebook user.

Transl: A Muslim man going to mosque in London arrested by police, handcuffed & inspected because wearing too much clothes

cc @cncx https://t.co/Wl4qPnSh1H — Mouâd ????? (@medmouad) July 8, 2017

White woman sees brown guy with a beard, gets him handcuffed for "wearing too many clothes." https://t.co/9USBFjdKid — Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) July 7, 2017

When a white woman gets you cuffed and searched because you're wearing too many clothes pic.twitter.com/UelTI0aPvS — ???? (@_ANEES1) July 8, 2017

tfw you're being unlawfully searched cos sarah's spidey senses detected you were wearing too many clothes to not be a terrorist pic.twitter.com/Xi1e2FPbsN — Daniellé DASH (@DanielleDASH) July 8, 2017

Can see the point of the police doing their job but to check the brother on the basis of him having too many clothes on is ridiculous. — scousemo (@scousemoLFC) July 7, 2017

Disgusting! Poor man. Handcuffed and searched. Because of how he dressed. What is wrong with people. — ChristopherCornock (@Cornockchristo) July 10, 2017

Why the hand cuff..to humiliate that's it.. — abdulrauf ahmed (@kakkidiabdul) July 10, 2017

Imagine getting arrested because you're wearing too many clothes. What a mad world. — ZAKER (@ZakerAlii) July 7, 2017