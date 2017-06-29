UN Slashes Nearly $600 Million From Its Peacekeeping Budget

The budget is due for a vote by the U.N. General Assembly on Friday and is expected to be approved.

The United Nations and the United States reached a deal on cutting nearly $600 million from the UN peacekeeping budget.

Under the deal, after slashing a 7 percent cut, the organization will spend $7 billion in the coming year down from the current $7.87 billion. The decision comes after pressure from President Donald Trump’s White House to reduce funding.

Sudan’s troubled region of Darfur and the Democratic Republic of Congo are said to be hit the hardest. The budget of the two operations runs over $1 billion. The measure would also lower United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) military force by 44% and police force by 30%.

The Human Rights Watch also criticized the budget cut saying that people in Darfur still needed protection.

Soon after the deal, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley cheered the agreement and tweeted, “Just 5 months into our time here, we've cut over half a billion [dollars] from the UN peacekeeping budget and we’re only getting started.”

The tweet garnered a wave of responses from users on social media, with some criticizing Haley's tone as appearing congratulatory of the budget cuts.

And this is something to be PROUD about?? — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) June 29, 2017

Blessed are the peacemakers, unless they cost @nikkihaley money in her quest to destroy the UN. — Anita Creamer (@AnitaCreamer) June 29, 2017

