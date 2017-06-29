UN Slashes Nearly $600 Million From Its Peacekeeping Budget

by
editors
The budget is due for a vote by the U.N. General Assembly on Friday and is expected to be approved.

The United Nations and the United States reached a deal on cutting nearly $600 million from the UN peacekeeping budget.

Under the deal, after slashing a 7 percent cut, the organization will spend $7 billion in the coming year down from the current $7.87 billion. The decision comes after pressure from President Donald Trump’s White House to reduce funding.

Sudan’s troubled region of Darfur and the Democratic Republic of Congo are said to be hit the hardest. The budget of the two operations runs over $1 billion. The measure would also lower United Nations Mission in Darfur (UNAMID) military force by 44% and police force by 30%.

The Human Rights Watch also criticized the budget cut saying that people in Darfur still needed protection.

Soon after the deal, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley cheered the agreement and tweeted, “Just 5 months into our time here, we've cut over half a billion [dollars] from the UN peacekeeping budget and we’re only getting started.”

The tweet garnered a wave of responses from users on social media, with some criticizing Haley's tone as appearing congratulatory of the budget cuts.

 

 

 

The budget is due for a vote by the U.N. General Assembly on Friday and is expected to be approved.

Read More: United Nations Washes Its Hands Of Brewing Genocide In Burundi
Tags:
budget darfur funds money peace peacekeeping budget sudan united nations united states video world
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.