© Reuters

Police Shoot And Kill Unarmed 15-Year-Old Boy Who Was Leaving A Party

by
editors
“They were simply leaving a party where they believed danger was, so I can't wrap my mind around why an officer decided to shoot into the car,” said the family’s attorney.

An unarmed 15-year-old boy was allegedly shot and killed by a Texas police officer in the residential area of Balch Springs, a suburb of Dallas.

The boy, identified as Jordan Edwards, was in a vehicle that an officer shot at. He was in the front seat of the car when one of the bullets fired hit him. After the incident took place, he was rushed to the hospital but unfortunately he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

According to the police, officers were responding to a report of intoxicated teenagers as they had received a call about underage drinking in the area. They further added that when officers arrived on the street, they heard gunfire and then a car filled with passengers backed up towards them.

“There was an unknown altercation with the vehicle backing down the road towards the officers in an aggressive manner. An officer shot at the vehicle, striking a front seat passenger. The individual was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” read the press release.

Balch Springs Police Chief Jonathan Haber said in a statement, “On behalf of the entire Balch Springs Police Department, and the city of Balch Springs we express our deep, sincere condolences to the family.”

The police officer who allegedly shot the boy has been placed on administrative leave.

According to Edwards’ family attorney, Lee Merrit, Edwards was leaving the party and the vehicle he was in was not the vehicle  the police had been informed bout. He also disputed the police account and said there was no aggression from the vehicle and none of the occupants in the vehicle were armed.

"They were simply leaving a party where they believed danger was, so I can't wrap my mind around why an officer decided to shoot into the car," said Merritt.

 

Edwards’ friends and family are also shaken by the unfortunate incident.

“He was a straight A student, I can tell you he was always smiling. I can tell you he was a very, very brilliant and humble and very sweet kid,” said Robbin McDonald, a family friend.

“I still can’t believe it. I want to see his smile again,” said Chris Cano, Jr., a friend and teammate.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More: White Man Shows No Remorse For Shooting Black Teen, Calls Him ‘Trash’
Tags:
boy constable crime gun injustice law party police police brutality police officer shaun king shoot texas texas police texas police officer
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.