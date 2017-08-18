The power couple may be getting pressured by the Washington political elite, prompting many to speculate they may be the next ones to leave the White House.

After Steve Bannon was ousted as President Donald Trump's chief strategist, many speculated about who was going to be next.

In no time, White House adviser Sebastian Gorka resigned. Now, insiders are saying that next on the chopping block are Trump's own daughter and her husband.

Vanity Fair reports that Ivanka Trump, who serves as an adviser, and Jared Kushner, who serves as a senior aide, have lost their appeal among influential White House staff members and political operators. With political veterans deeming them “irrelevant,” many staffers are beginning to turn against the duo.

The report states that those with knowledge of the situation believe the couple may be already planning how they will leave the administration.

“When they decide it’s more important to protect their own and their children’s reputations than it is to defend their indefensible father’s, that’s a sign the end is near,” a Republican donor allegedly told Vanity Fair.

But before they make their exit plan, Bannon, who's back behind the wheel at Breitbart News, may target “Javanka” next.

According to Axios, Bannon didn't waste any time after leaving the White House to launch a war against the “globalists” within Trump's close circle, and Jared and Ivanka are part of that group.

Others Bannon may want to focus on include Trump's National Security Advisor Gen. H.R. McMaster, Deputy National Security Advisor for Strategy Dina Powell, and Chief Economic Adviser Gary Cohn, who allegedly wrote a resignation letter after the president’s infamous Charlottesville comments.

With influential right-wing news media hotshots targeting them from the outside and Washington, D.C., and insiders targeting them from inside, many people speculate Kushner and Ivanka Trump could leave the administration as early as summer 2018.

If anything, that would just go to show that whatever progressive influence Trump's eldest daughter hoped to have with the president is not enough to shield her from scrutiny, even among Trump's most dedicated supporters.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson