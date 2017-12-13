Undercover Israeli Troops Wearing Palestinian Flags Arrest Protesters

About 100 to 150 Palestinians were protesting near the military checkpoint in the occupied West Bank

Ever since U.S. Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as Israel's capital on Dec. 6, violence has broken out in the embattled city and surrounding Israeli-occupied land.

At least four Palestinians have been killed and more than 700 others injured as Israeli forces tried to quell the demonstrations, at times, allegedly, using excessive force.

More recently, images have emerged of plain clothes Israeli soldiers infiltrating a Palestinian protest near a military checkpoint in Ramallah, West Bank, to arrest stone throwers.

At least one of the troops was pictured wearing a Palestinian flag on his head.

AFP journalists at the scene reported the undercover police, known as mista’arvim in Hebrew - even threw a smoke grenade.

About 100 to 150 Palestinians were arrested eventually.

"Israeli forces sprayed skunk water and fired live ammunition, rubber-coated steel bullets, and tear gas protesters in the area," Ma'an News agency reported.

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters