UN Gives Mic-Dropping Response To Donald Trump’s Criticism

by
editors
Trump, whose biggest act of charity was his decision to run as president, had the audacity to criticize an organization that has helped improve livelihoods of over 1 billion people.

 

 

Donald Trump, who allegedly stole $258,000 from his charity to settle personal cases and buy a $20,000 6-foot portrait of himself, recently called out the United Nations, saying the organization has become a “club for people to get together” on Twitter.

His remarks came in response to the U.N.’s recent resolution denouncing Israel’s settlements in East Jerusalem and the West bank, which have been deemed illegal.

The president-elect then doubled down on his criticism while speaking to reporters at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

“They cause problems. So, if it [U.N.] lives up to the potential, it's a great thing and if it doesn't, it's a waste of time and money,” he said.

Luckily, the U.N. also read Trump’s tweet and simply posted an image in what turned out to be a mic-dropping response.

The organization outlined 10 of its major works that have helped make a world of a difference in the lives of billions of people across the globe.

 

Of course, for someone like Trump, who doesn’t pay his taxes and also considers allegedly spends $12,000 on a Tim Tebow helmet, it’ll be hard to come up with a rebuttal tweet with substance in it.

For more, watch the video above.

