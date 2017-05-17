The US Manages To Upset Two Of Its Closest Allies

In just a matter of weeks, two U.S. allies are upset and are voicing frustration over leaked information coming from the United States.

President Donald Trump loose lips and multiple high-profile intelligence leaks in recent weeks, have managed to upset two of the closest allies of the United States.

Following a report alleging Trump shared highly sensitive information about the fight against ISIS with Russia Ambassador Sergey Kislyak and Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the United Kingdom is also voicing its frustration over U.S. leaking sensitive Manchester bombing information to the media.

U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd criticized the conduct, calling it “irritating.”

During an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, she said, “The British police have been very clear. They want to control the flow of information in order to protect operational integrity, the element of surprise. So it is irritating if it gets released from other sources and I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again.”

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May also raised the issue with Trump when the pair met later at a NATO summit in Brussels.

Following the apparent leaks, Trump released a written statement describing them “deeply troubling.”

"The leaks of sensitive information pose a grave threat to our national security," the President's statement said. "I am asking the Department of Justice and other relevant agencies to launch a complete review of this matter, and if appropriate, the culprit should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," he said.

While the U.K. voiced its concerns, Danny Yatom, ex-Mossad boss, also warned to withhold intelligence from U.S.

"If we will assess that our sources of intelligence are in danger due to the way it will be handled by the United States, then we will have to keep the very sensitive information close to our chests," he said.

The leaks are fueling questions about the Trump administration’s ability to maintain the trust of these vital partners.