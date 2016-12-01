Republican Senator Declares Obama’s Israel Policy 'Flat-Out Reckless'

"With friends like these,” the Senator feels, “Israel doesn't need any enemies."

Lindsay Graham, a republican senator from South Carolina, one of the presidential candidates (even though apparently only four percent of republicans of south Carolina wanted him as president.).

The senator showed his extreme annoyance over U.S. abstention over Israeli settlements- probably only of its kind witnessed in history. He thinks the U.S. foreign policy under President Barack Obama "has gone from naive and foolish to flat-out reckless" after the United States abstained from voting on a U.N. resolution condemning Israeli settlement activity.

Here’s what he had to say:

“This provocative action by the United Nations is an outrage and must be dealt with sternly and forcefully. As the Chairman of the Subcommittee on Foreign Operations of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I oversee the United States assistance to the United Nations.”

“The United States is currently responsible for approximately 22 percent of the United Nations total budget. If the United Nations moves forward with the ill-conceived resolution, I will work to form a bipartisan coalition to suspend or significantly reduce United States assistance to the United Nations.”

“In addition, any nation which backs this resolution and receives assistance from the United States will put that assistance in jeopardy.”

“There is a reason the United States has long opposed these type efforts directed at Israel — the only way to achieve a lasting peace by the parties negotiating directly and not using the United Nations as a blunt instrument against Israel. This was President Obama’s position in 2011 and it should be his position today.”

It didn't end there. He took to twitter:

Of course, he got some applaud online:

But thankfully, not everyone agreed with him:

According to one of the taxpayers, “Republicans don't get how backing Likud on more settlements will lead to the death of any chance to peace and anyone who thinks that to be pro-Jewish you have to be pro-Likud can burn in hell. Likud is ensuring that Jewish parents will be burying their children and their grandchildren for decades to come. The US should vote a resounding yes on the UN resolution because Israel needs to cut that shit out. I'm f*****g tired as a US taxpayer of funding Israeli welfare and having the Israelis fuck up and run behind our skirt. Take some god damn responsibility for once Israel.”

His concerns regarding resolution are superficial and unrealistic. United States being the super power on globe must always behave maturely to act as arbitrator for peace. Probably Obama administration has learnt it the hard way.

Graham also feels "Regardless of the terrorist attacks they suffer or the number of rockets fired their way, in the United Nations Israel is always the bad guy,"

It may be noted that the U.N. resolution didn't label Israel a bad guy... it merely asked the country to find a way for a peaceful two-state solution and to stop settling on territory Israel doesn't own.

One can, however, forgive the senator for the “outburst” as such statements come frequently and quite recklessly from him.

He believes that Hillary Clinton is worse than the North Korean despot Kim Jong-un. “[I]t’s easier to talk to Kim Jong-un than it is to her,” he told the New Hampshire Union Leader, adding the Democratic frontrunner for the 2016 president election is “making a fatal mistake of trying to insulate herself.”

He also quite staunchly believes that his own party (The Republican Party) has gone “bat-sh*t crazy.”