US Lawmakers Want To Criminalize Anti-Israel Boycotts In America

Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle are ready to make it a felony for people to become involved in anti-Israel or illegal settlements campaigns.

The freedom to boycott businesses with which you do not agree is part of living in a free society. However, United States lawmakers are attempting to make it a felony for Americans to support the international boycott against Israel.

A group of 43 U.S. senators, which include 29 Republicans and 14 Democrats, is moving to push a piece of legislation that would require anyone who's found guilty of supporting the Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement to face a minimum civil penalty of $250,000 and a maximum criminal penalty of $1 million. Under the maximum penalty, the guilty party would also have to spend 20 years in prison.

If this sounds insane and absolutely disproportionate, it's because it is.

This group of lawmakers is led by Sens. Ben Cardin (D-MD) and Rob Portman (R-OH), and the bill they have sponsored, known as the Israel Anti-Boycott Act (S. 720), was introduced on March 23.

According to The Intercept, lawmakers behind this bill counted on the help of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), Israel's strongest lobbying force in Washington.

At the same time the bill was introduced in the Senate, a similar bill was also introduced in the House by one Democrat and two Republicans. In no time, however, the similar House measure has already amassed 234 co-sponsors, 174 Republicans and 63 Democrats, The Intercept reports.

The Intercept has pointed out that among the Democrats who are co-sponsoring this bill are at least three dedicated progressives who have postured themselves as staunch opponents of President Donald Trump and who have long claimed to be against authoritarianism. Still, they decided that outlawing support for a boycott movement was a good idea. They include Reps. Ted Lieu, Adam Schiff, and Eric Swalwell, all Democrats from California.

After both bills were announced, the American Civil Liberties Union published a letter the organization had sent all members of the Senate urging them to oppose S. 720. The document stated that since the bill effectively outlaws support for any campaigns carried out by the Palestine solidarity movement that seek to pressure corporations to cut ties to either the Israeli government or illegal Israeli settlements, the bill would represent a major violation of the First Amendment to the Constitution.

The group asked senators to keep in mind that the bill “would punish individuals for no reason other than their political beliefs” without stating any support for either party. Instead, ACLU simply warned lawmakers that the bill is what it is: A punishment for people exercising their constitutional rights.

While it's terrifying to think that even those who claim to be the most staunch defenders of freedom of expression are behind this effort to stifle the speech of those who disagree with a foreign government, it's important that stories like this are shared far and wide so that lawmakers are pressured to respond for their actions accordingly.

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters/Carlo Allegri