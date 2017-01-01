US Man Wanted To Re-Enact '50 Shades Of Grey' With Filipino Minors

Following the arrest, police discovered and rescued three minor girls, two of them aged 15 and one aged 14, who had been abducted.

An American pedophile was arrested in Philippines last week. Police now believes he flew to the south-Asian country to re-enact sexually explicit scenes from “50 Shades of Grey” with children.

According to Philippine National Police (PNP), Robin Hoyt Alderman, 58, was reportedly planning to perform the scenes with underage and poor Filipino girls. Sex toys were also retrieved from his possession and were presented as evidence by the police inquiry team.

While referring to the retrieved items, PNP Superintendent Maria Shiela Portento said, “He was going to used these to reenact the movie ‘50 Shades of Grey.’”

She further added, “On the basis of his ongoing communications with the victim that constituted procuring, hiring, and obtaining minor for the purpose of pornography and sexual exploitation, all of these are violations of the expanded Anti-Human trafficking law of the Philippines.”

Alderman was arrested by the coordination of United States Department of Homeland Security as he arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila from Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. It is also believed that he had travelled to Vietnam to meet minors who he found online.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security reportedly got to know about Alderman’s plans from a social media post.

Police also revealed that this was Alderman’s second or third time to Philippines and he had planned to rent an apartment, van and motorcycles.

Following the arrest, police discovered and rescued two minor girls, two of them aged 15 and one aged 14, who had been abducted. The victims were later transferred to local social services and were place under protection.

After Alderman’s arrest, police conducted an investigation for online sexual exploitation. He is now in custody and is facing charges before the Philippines’ Department of Justice.

Ironically, this is not the first such case. Recently, many pedophiles have been arrested after they flew from the west to south-east Asian countries to sexually exploit minors.

In May, a British man was arrested in Cambodia for allegedly paying girls as young as 12 for sex. Clive Cressy, 69, allegedly paid four girls aged 12, 13, 14 and 15 to have sex with him. It is also reported that he paid up to $3,000 to have sex with a virgin and younger girls were paid $200 to $300 to perform sex acts.

In another incident, a 53-year-old American has been arrested in the Philippines after he was suspected of producing and distributing child pornography.

David Timothy Deakin, who is from Peoria, Illinois, has been living in the Philippines since 2000. During a raid, officials came across the middle-aged man whose house was allegedly scattered with children’s underwear, cameras, fetish ropes, toddler shoes, bondage cuffs and hard drives possessing children’s images.

