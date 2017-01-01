A Chief Deputy US Marshal Traded Sex For Parking Spots

The marshal also allegedly called the women he had been in an affair with to hinder the investigation and advised them to stay mum when investigated.

A chief deputy U.S. Marshal was reportedly caught after having sexual relations with several women. He invited them at his government office and engaged them in sexual activity.

Apparently, all this happened because of prime car parking spots.

According to a report released by the Justice Department Office of the Inspector General (OIG), the unnamed Marshal returned the favor done by women in exchange for a prime parking spot outside the government building.

Upon investigation, the OIG learned the marshal was "engaging in sexual activity with numerous different women within government space."

"The OIG also found that in connection with his personal relationships, the CDUSM allowed multiple unauthorized non-government employees whom he was dating to park their personal vehicles within and in front of government property," read a statement.

The marshal also allegedly called the women he had been in an affair with to hinder the investigation and advised them to stay mum when the Office of the Inspector General asks them about the sexual activity on government grounds.

"The OIG substantiated the allegation that the CDUSM ... contacted some of the women identified and encouraged them not to disclose to the OIG any information concerning their sexual activity within the government space, and initially lied to the OIG about his sexual activity on government property," the statement added.

The investigations further revealed the marshal drove around with the women involved and he also drove his dog around in the government vehicle, which is a violation of the official policy.

However, the marshal will not be prosecuted for all his wrongdoings.

