US Troops In Afghanistan Celebrated Christmas With Cheer, Despite War

Christmas is a time of cheer with family and friends — but what about those people who are away from their loved ones?

The U.S. military members in Afghanistan may be on the other side of the world from their families and may be in the midst of fighting a war but that didn’t stop them from celebrating Christmas to the max. Despite being deployed to the deserts, the U.S. troops did their best to maintain Christmas cheer by holding a unique blend of Christmas celebrations at Bagram base, north of Kabul.

Heartwarming photos show the military members set up a stage, complete with a Christmas tree and Santa sleigh, where troops were invited to display their musical prowess by playing guitars and singing Christmas carols.

Soldiers also dressed up as Santa Clause and Dr. Seuss’s Grinch while others wore Santa hats and reindeer horns. Despite being away from their families, all soldiers had a large Christmas dinner followed by colorful cupcakes.

And of course, everybody got presents from Santa.

Banner/Thumbnail credit: REUTERS, Mohammad Ismail