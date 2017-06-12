'US President Is A Nazi Sympathizer' Projected Onto Trump's DC Hotel

In response to the president's downward spiral over the violence in Charlottesville, an artist projected a blunt message onto Trump Hotel in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday night, after revelations by President Donald Trump that sent the nation reeling, video journalist and multimedia artist Robin Bell projected a series of straightforward messages onto the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C.

"The President of the United States is a known racist and Nazi sympathizer" read one slide. "This is not a drill," "#Resist," and "We are all responsible to stand up to end white supremacy," read others.

The President of the United States is a Known Racist and a Nazi Sympathizer Projection on Trump Hotel DC 8-17-17 Photo by @liz_gorman pic.twitter.com/KMlIDihCtf — robin bell (@bellvisuals) August 18, 2017

The President of The United States is a Known Racist and a Nazi Sympathizer #Resist #NotNormal pic.twitter.com/Ho221NY12N — robin bell (@bellvisuals) August 18, 2017

That same day, Bell also projected the words "Heather Heyer 1985-2017" onto the Newseum in memoriam of the young woman who was killed during the racially motivated violence in Charlottesville, Virginia on Saturday. He also projected the words "Remove racism above above line" onto a statue of Confederate officer Albert Pike, who is debated to have been a key force behind the creation of the Ku Klux Klan.

Heather Heyer 1985-2017 Projection on Newseum 8-17-17 Photo by @liz_gorman pic.twitter.com/XbiwcFomad — robin bell (@bellvisuals) August 18, 2017

The sentiments projected onto Trump's business echoes those of Americans after the president's alarming reticence in denouncing the increasingly vocal white supremacist movement in the country. Bell's work is symbolic of Trump's attempt to maintain power by placating the ugliest fringe of his base, potentially revealing his own vile beliefs in the process.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters photographer Kevin Lamarque