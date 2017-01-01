Here Is A US Senator Openly Advocating Support Funding ISIS Terrorists

It’s scary how a Republican member of Congress shamelessly celebrated the murder of innocent people in Iran and called for ISIS’ support.

If you thought Donald Trump’s response to the recent terror attacks in Iran was heartless, wait till you listen to what this Republican congressman had to say.

During a House hearing, Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.) suggested the latest terror attacks on Iran’s parliament and the shrine of its former supreme leader Khomeini in Tehran were a “good thing” and that the terrorists responsible for the massacre deserve U.S. support.

“Isn’t a good thing for us to have the United States finally backing up Sunnis who will attack Hezbollah and the Shiite threat to us?” said Rohrabacher. “And if so, maybe this is a Trump?—?maybe it’s a Trump strategy of actually supporting one group against another, considering that you have two terrorist organizations.”

Four things: a) ISIS are not some harmless Sunnis trying to wage a just war in the Middle East. They are a band of murderous thugs, carrying out massacres and mass rapes to grab land and oil resources in Syria and Iraq. b) The attack ISIS carried out in Tehran killed at least 17 innocent people who had nothing to do with any terrorist organization. c) Murderous thugs like ISIS terrorists can never serve any other country’s interests. d) It’s scary how a sitting lawmaker in the U.S. didn’t even bat an eye before praising and calling for the support of an international terrorist organization.

In addition, it’s crazy how Rohrabacher is crediting the Trump administration with a “strategy” to make “two terrorist groups” in the Middle East.

Anyone who has been following American politics lately knows all too well that when it comes to foreign policy, especially pertaining to the Middle East, Trump has no strategy whatsoever.

That said, will Rohrabacher be able to keep his job after openly supporting a terrorist group? (Imagine a Muslim lawmaker delivering the same praise for ISIS).