© Reuters

Despite UK's Warning, US Continues To Leak Manchester Intelligence

by
Laurel Dammann
U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd called U.S. leaks of shared intelligence "irritating" and said that she was clear with officials that it should not happen again.

Women light candles during vigil for victims of Manchester terror attack

The United States' leaking problem is becoming a problem for the United Kingdom as well. Before British police could confirm details about the Manchester terror attack and the individual responsible, American media was already talking about 22-year-old Salman Abedi and the people he had killed and wounded at the Ariana Grande concert. U.K. Home Secretary Amber Rudd asked U.S. officials to put a stop to the leaks in order to not compromise the investigation, but it looks like there are still holes that need plugging up.

"The British police have been very clear that they want to control the flow of information in order to protect the operational integrity, the element of surprise, so it is irritating if it gets released from other sources," said Rudd on the BBC Radio 4 Today program Wednesday morning. "And I have been very clear with our friends that that should not happen again."

However, on Wednesday afternoon more leaks appeared in American media with details regarding the terrorist. NBC journalist Richard Engel tweeted a number of developments, citing his source as a "US intel official."

 

 

 

 

 

While we do not know whether this information was leaked to Engel before or after Rudd asked U.S. officials to cease discussing intelligence with the American press, the timing certainly doesn't look good from the U.K. side of things. 

This tension arises at a time when the White House has developed a reputation for loose lips and the U.S. president himself is under fire for leaking classified intelligence to Russia, a nation he's already regarded as being suspiciously intertwined with. If U.S. "friends" are already doubting this administration's ability to make wise choices when it comes to intelligence and are reconsidering sharing information, this certainly won't put their minds at ease — and the U.S. can't afford to be shut out.

Read More: Doctor Says Manchester Attack Victims' Wounds Same As Syrian Victims
Tags:
amber rudd britain donald trump england intelligence leaks intelligence sharing manchester attack manchester intelligence manchester terror attack terrorism theresa may uk home secretary united kingdom united states white house leaks
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.