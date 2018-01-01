Americans Traveling To North Korea Advised To Plan Their Funerals

Visitors to North Korea are also advised to write down their will and make funeral and property arrangements with their family and friends.

Americans wishing to travel to North Korea have been warned by officials they might be going to their deaths and they should plan for unforeseen circumstances before leaving.

After the mysterious death of an American student, Otto Warmbier, who was arrested in North Korea, the State Department issued a warning to people, cautioning anyone heading to the dangerous dictatorship should prepare for the worst.

Citizens are also advised to write down their will and make funeral and property arrangements with their family and friends.

“The U.S. government is unable to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in North Korea as it does not have diplomatic or consular relations with North Korea,” the State Department published.

“Draft a will and designate appropriate insurance beneficiaries and/or power of attorney; discuss a plan with loved ones regarding care/custody of children, pet, property, belongings, non-liquid assets (collections, artwork, etc), funeral wishes” the recommendation said.

North Korea has been classified as a “Level 4 - Do Not Travel” country. In November, Trump designated Kim Jong-un’s regime as a state sponsor of terrorism.

Iraq, Iran, Afghanistan, Central African Republic, Libya, Mali, Somalia, South Sudan, Syria and Yemen are also listed as level-four high-risk areas.

The Bush administration had removed North Korea from the list in 2008. However, Trump cited Kim’s rogue regime and Warmbier’s death as the major reasons for the country to be included in the list again.

