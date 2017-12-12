USA Today's editorial board published a no-holds-barred attack on President Donald Trump that slammed his “utter lack of morality, ethics, and simple humanity.”

The piece comes on the heels of Trump’s sexist attack on Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-New York), claiming she “would do anything” for campaign money after she tweeted that the president should be held accountable for the sexual assault accusations against him.

The publication took dig after dig at Trump, asserting that he is “unfit to clean the toilets” of former President Barack Obama’s library or to “shine the shoes of George W. Bush.”

"Rock bottom is no impediment for a president who can always find room for a new low," the editorial board said of Trump.

The editorial comes as a bit of a shock as the publication is not known for publishing such searing content. To clarify that they were not glorifying Obama or Bush, they elaborated on the very stark difference between the past presidents and the pitiful circus clown we have in office today.

"This isn't about the policy differences we have with all presidents or our disappointment in some of their decisions,” the editorial reads. "Obama and Bush both failed in many ways. They broke promises and told untruths, but the basic decency of each man was never in doubt."

Trump’s remarks about Gillibrand came across as sexual innuendo, as if to suggest she offered sexual favors in exchange for campaign contributions which sent the internet and mass media into a fit of outrage. However, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders dismissed the claims by suggesting that, "Only if your mind is in the gutter would you have read it that way."

USA Today, however, wasn’t buying it. The editorial asserted Trump was “uniquely awful” and displays an “utter lack of morality, ethics, and simple humanity.”

If you ask us, USA Today painted a perfectly accurate picture of Trump, but he will probably dismiss the piece as "fake news."