Man Does The Right Thing After Spotting 'Kill Muslims' Graffiti

“I’m not one to let that kind of thing slide,” Peter Bremner wrote in a Facebook post. "So I pulled over and cleaned it off.”

'We can all do something, even a small thing': With this simple act, CTV cameraman Peter stands up to racism. https://t.co/tNXliRplr1 pic.twitter.com/PsLyRM4VvP — CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) August 18, 2017

Peter Bremner, a cameraman for CTV Vancouver, was on his way to a video shoot when he spotted racist graffiti spray-painted inside a bus stop.

"Kill Muslims," read the hateful note.

However, instead of merely shaking his head in disgust at the graffiti, Bremner decided to do something about it: Get rid of it.

“I’m not one to let that kind of thing slide,” Bremner wrote in a Facebook post. "We can all do something, even a small thing, to combat racism."

Read More A Comprehensive Guide On What To Do If You Witness A Hate Crime

Imraan Siddiqi, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Arizona, also shared the heart-warming story on Twitter, pointing out the Islamophobic graffiti targeted a local real-estate family, who are not even Muslim — they are Sikh.