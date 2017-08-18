Man Does The Right Thing After Spotting 'Kill Muslims' Graffiti

'We can all do something, even a small thing': With this simple act, CTV cameraman Peter stands up to racism. https://t.co/tNXliRplr1 pic.twitter.com/PsLyRM4VvP— CTV Vancouver (@CTVVancouver) August 18, 2017
Peter Bremner, a cameraman for CTV Vancouver, was on his way to a video shoot when he spotted racist graffiti spray-painted inside a bus stop.
"Kill Muslims," read the hateful note.
However, instead of merely shaking his head in disgust at the graffiti, Bremner decided to do something about it: Get rid of it.
“I’m not one to let that kind of thing slide,” Bremner wrote in a Facebook post. "We can all do something, even a small thing, to combat racism."
Imraan Siddiqi, executive director of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) Arizona, also shared the heart-warming story on Twitter, pointing out the Islamophobic graffiti targeted a local real-estate family, who are not even Muslim — they are Sikh.
"Kill Muslims" epithet written on advertisement for real estate family (who are Sikh.) Man comes by and cleans the hate vandalism. https://t.co/3J2fIZherq— Imraan Siddiqi (@imraansiddiqi) August 19, 2017