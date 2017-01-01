Exorcist Group Made ‘A Pact With Satan Over Pope Francis’s Death’

The Vatican is investigating a group of exorcists who apparently worship the devil and made a pact with Satan for Pope Francis’ death.

The Vatican has launched an investigation for a Brazil-based group of exorcists that reportedly worships the devil; they also believe that their group’s previous leader has control over climate change.

The group, Heralds of the Gospel, is believed to use rogue exorcism practices and unauthorized techniques to possess people. They also reportedly believe that their former leader Dr. Plinio Correa de Oliveira, who died in 1995, is in close contact with Satan, where he plans the death of Pope Francis.

All of this was discovered after a video emerged online. The footage, which has now been deleted, showed the cult-like group of people remembering a conversation with the devil. Former leader, Monsignor João Scognamiglio Clá Dias, an honorary canon of the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major in Rome, was also allegedly seen in one of the video clip.

A group member reads from a transcript that narrates a conversation between the devil and Heralds of the Gospel.

According to the transcript, the demon, refers to the group's original founder and says, “Dr Plinio, the author of the climate change, and the increase of heat. It is Plinio who does everything,” according to the devil as channeled through the exorcist. The “devil” also foresees that a meteorite will crash into the Atlantic Ocean and that North America will “disappear.”

“The Vatican? It's mine, mine!” read the disciple.

“The pope does whatever I want, he's stupid! He obeys me in everything. He is my glory, he is willing to do everything for me. He serves me,' the member narrated. After that, the devil predicted “the pope will die falling” and that Dias will replace him.

The Vatican's Congregation for Institutes of Consecrated Life is investigating the group over the alleged controversial practices. Dias has resigned as the Vatican investigates his followers.