Vehicle Plowed Into Pedestrians Near Boston Airport

A vehicle plowed into a group of pedestrians near Boston's Logan International Airport, injuring several people, the Massachusetts State Police said on Monday.

Boston police officers as well as fire and emergency services personnel, were on the scene of the crash, which occurred in the city's East Boston section, the Massachusetts State Police said in a Twitter post.

"Preliminary reports indicate several pedestrians with injuries, varying severity," the police said.

The incident appeared to be an accident, most likely caused by the vehicle's driver hitting the gas instead of the brake pedal, local TV news channel WCVB reported, quoting an unidentified source.

Video footage on CNN showed what appeared to be a taxi, with its front hood buckled, resting next to a building.

The people who were hit were on a patio adjacent to the parking lot where dozens of taxis are parked, WCVB reported.

No further information was immediately available.

