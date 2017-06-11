Dramatic Video Shows Hostage Freed After Being 'Chained Up Like A Dog'

After her boyfriend was shot and killed by Todd Kohlhepp, Kala Brown was chained and locked away in a metal cage where investigators found her months later.

#ToddKohlhepp is now processed in SCDC, serving his life sentences at Kirkland Correctional in Columbia. pic.twitter.com/iRS8sLRN60 — Daniel J. Gross (@DanieljGross) May 28, 2017

A breath-taking moment caught on camera shows the dramatic rescue of a kidnapping victim targeted by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp. She had been chained to a wall and kept locked in a metal crate for two months.

Kala Brown, 30, had been kidnapped by serial killer Todd Kohlhepp after he shot and killed her boyfriend, Charlie Carver, burying his body along with several others, HuffPost reports.

According to ABC, Kohlhepp pleaded guilty to kidnapping and raping Brown after she was found "chained up like a dog" on his property.

In the footage, Brown is seen telling Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputies her neck was “attached to the wall.”

Warning: Footage may contain scenes that some viewers may find disturbing.

The victim had been placed in a dark metal container with nothing but a mattress, some books, water bottles, and boxes. She remained chained and in that situation for months. As officers released her, she told them Kohlhepp shot her boyfriend “three times in the chest, wrapped him in a blue tarp, put him in the bucket of the tractor, locked me down here.” She never saw him again.

“He says he’s dead and buried. He says there are several bodies dead and buried out here,” she then added.

Carver's body was eventually found in a shallow grave in the 95-acre property, the Washington Post reports.

CHARLIE CARVER & KALA BROWN (Found Alive!): Missing from Anderson, SC - 31 Aug 2016 - Age 32 & 30 https://t.co/kjBZvJfiqN pic.twitter.com/croBVr6mxL — CRIMEWATCHERS (@Kimster_CW) November 6, 2016

Police had been investigating the disappearance of the couple after they went to Kohlhepp’s rural property in Woodruff, South Carolina, for a job in August 2016. As officers searched Kohlhepp's property, they heard Brown who had been pounding on the walls of the metal crate as she screamed for help.

After being arrested, Kohlhepp confessed to killing Carver, four people at Superbike Motorsports shop in Chesnee, and a married couple who showed up at his property offering to work in 2015. In one of the interrogation videos released along with Brown's video, the murderer is seen explaining that killing “was almost like a video game.”

“That was one big building. I cleared that building in under 30 seconds,” Kohlhepp said while talking about the motorcycle shop. “I’m sorry, but you guys would have been proud.”

Brown, who talked about her ordeal on the “Dr. Phil” TV show in February said she had been Facebook friends with Kohlhepp for years. To avoid getting the death penalty, Kohlhepp confessed to the murders and was sentenced to life in prison instead. The tapes of his interrogations and Brown's release were unveiled after The Independent Mail and The Greenville News filed a Freedom of Information Act Request.

It's terrifying that so many people had to die before this murderer was discovered by police. We're glad Brown is now safe, but hope officials are working tirelessly to prevent these types of killings rather than acting only after so many lives are lost in the future.