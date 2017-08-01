Video Shows Men Laughing As They Shoot Hammerhead Shark

“Shooting a shark in the gills is not an instant kill. That shark bled out and suffocated," said animal activist Russ Rector, who obtained the clip.

Disturbing video appears to show man shooting hooked hammerhead shark. More on the investigation @WPLGLocal10 at 11 pic.twitter.com/d9n6hOt3GI — Janine Stanwood (@JanineStanwood) August 4, 2017

All too often, heartless humans go out into Mother Nature and intentionally inflict cruelty on wildlife.

A new video depicting this type of barbaric behavior has surfaced which features a group of men laughing and shooting a hammerhead shark they spotted off the coast of Florida.

Read More Video Of Fishermen Catching Possible Great White Shark Sparks Outrage

“This videotape speaks for itself. It is heinous,” animal activist Russ Rector, who obtained the video, reportedly told WSVN.

In the clip, the men can be seen trying to reel in the shark just before shooting two bullets into its side and then lowering it back into the ocean.

“He didn’t even have the knowledge, the courtesy or the empathy to put the bullet in the shark’s head. He shot the shark repeatedly in the gills,” said Rector. “Shooting a shark in the gills is not an instant kill. That shark bled out and suffocated.”

WARNING: Video contains graphic material that may be disturbing to some viewers.

It’s still unknown exactly where the shooting took place; however, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission noted that while it is generally illegal to shoot a shark in Florida waters, it is legal to do it in federal waters, according to Raw Story.

The video came to light following another outrageous stunt in which men were filmed dragging a shark behind a speeding boat. Rector reportedly thinks the same men are behind both videos.

“My first reaction was how ridiculous it was and how cruel it was, quite frankly,” he told the Miami Herald. “This was all done so they can videotape it and show it to their friends.”

It's high time that people realize causing harm to innocent living beings will never be funny or worthy of social medial "likes."

Read More Rescuers Search For Dolphin Wrapped In A T-Shirt By Horrid Humans

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons, Jake Mohan