Video Shows Cheerleaders Laugh While Shouting ‘F*** N***ers’

Five Utah cheerleaders have found themselves in big trouble after posting an Instagram video in which they appear to be laughing while shouting racial slurs.

Five teenage Caucasian girls are being investigated by high school officials after a social media video of them using racial slurs sparked outrage across the internet.

The clip was initially posted on Instagram and shows the girls riding in a car shouting, “f*** n***ers” into the camera while smiling and giggling.

WARNING: Video contains graphic language that may not be suitable for some viewers.

According to Raw Story, an investigation is underway with the Weber School District in order to find out who recorded the footage and whether it was filmed on school property.

All of the girls are reportedly cheerleaders at Weber High School in Utah. However, their individual identities have not been confirmed.

The video has been widely shared on various social media platforms, and as you might have guessed, public outrage is brewing.

these are cheerleaders from my high school in utah. i am disgusted by these school "role models" and hope they face serious consequences. https://t.co/UrnUjzO9df — morg🌙 (@cravenmo) October 17, 2017

If you wanna know why I hated Utah, there's a video going around of a bunch of cheerleaders saying the N word over and over again. — hannah (@candiedharryy) October 17, 2017

Utah cheerleaders shouting racial slurs making the rounds online this morning. Really disgusting. #utpol https://t.co/Xye8sAf2K4 — Julia Ritchey (@juliaritchey) October 17, 2017

Utah cheerleaders dropping the f-bomb and the n-bomb over and over. So sad so dark and ugly on the inside. #racism https://t.co/7JXJXYdC8K — Ynes Zavala (@Gardening_Angel) October 17, 2017

I hope every high school in Utah does not allow Weber High School to bring their cheerleaders to any away game. — Hector Marquez (@MarquezHeck) October 17, 2017

Racist cheerleaders in Utah? You don’t say.... — Appl3s (@appl3s) October 17, 2017

According to Deseret News, it has been suggested that the teens may actually be saying a random phrase that simply sounds like “f*** n***ers” because it’s played backward. Nevertheless, it’s very evident that the girls were aware of what they appeared to be saying in the video while they were recording and when they decided to post it.

Racially-charged slurs and insults are not funny; they never have been and never will be. These girls don't deserve a pass just because they're kids. They may be young, but they're old enough to know that their behaviors are beyond offensive and inappropriate.

