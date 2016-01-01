Vin Diesel Hits On Reporter: ‘Lively’ Behavior Or Sexual Harassment?

“She's so f****** beautiful. It's like you can't even do an interview with her,” said Vin Diesel, even though the reporter looked visibly uncomfortable.

Vin Diesel must have lost a few fans after this nauseating example of female objectification and male entitlement.

The actor couldn’t even make it five minutes into an interview to promote his upcoming film, “XXX: Return of Xander Cage” before he derailed the conversation and started shamelessly hitting on Brazilian journalist Carol Moreira.

As shown in the video above, the conversation started out fine with “The Fast and the Furious” series actor genially answering the reporter’s questions. But at the 04:49 mark, Diesel, out of nowhere, suddenly burst out:

“God, you’re so beautiful. My god, she’s so beautiful, man. Am I right or wrong?” he asked, turning towards the camera crew. “Look at her. How am I supposed to do this interview? Look at this woman. She’s so beautiful. Talk to me, baby!”

When Moreira tried to take the conversation back on track saying, “Tell me your story,” Diesel replied, “Tell me your story! Let’s get outta here. Let’s go, let’s go have lunch. My god, I love her. Look how beautiful she is. God, wow, man.”

“You guys think this is a joke. How am I supposed to sit over here looking at such beauty? C’mon guys. She’s so beautiful. I’m in love. I’m in love with the interviewer,” he added a few minutes later.

Moreira, whose smile started resembling a rictus, looked visibly uncomfortable with the actor’s line of thought, especially when Diesel paid no attention to her efforts to get the conversation back on the movie, which stopped her from doing her job properly.

The end of the interview (if it could be called that after Diesel’s embarrassing posturing) must have been a relief for Moreira — despite the fact the actor crawled on his knees toward her.

“She's so f****** beautiful. It's like you can't even do an interview with her,” he said. “When did this turn into beautiful world? When did this turn into the most beautiful girl in Brazil? When did this turn into I love you?”

When asked about Diesel’s behavior, a source told Gossip Cop that Diesel “tries to make everybody feel comfortable… He doesn’t just sit there and give ‘yes’ or ‘no’ answers. He’s lively. He’s more animated. It’s just how he does junket interviews.”

However, it was clear the “lively” conversation made Moreira distinctly uncomfortable.

“I was not sure what to do. I just laughed because it was a very delicate situation. I did not like it. At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not legal and that he interrupted my work,” said the reporter during the introduction to her YouTube video (above).

It’s commendable of the reporter to keep her cool during the sexual harassment (yes, that was what it was). Meanwhile, Diesel has proven he has a one-track mind that cannot see past a woman’s physical appearance and hence disables him from, in his own words, “even doing an interview.”

