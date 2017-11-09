Americans Band Together To Support Cyclist Who Flipped Off Trump

Juli Briskman, whose picture went viral after she raised her middle finger at President Donald Trump while riding her bicycle, is a hero to many.

After the New Hampshire woman who yelled, “Enjoy your burger, racist," on Donald Trump's face last year and a bunch of middle-schoolers in New Jersey, who refused a photo-op with House Speaker Paul Ryan, Americans have found another hero: Juli Briskman.

Briskman won many hearts recently after she was identified as the cyclist who raised her middle finger at President Trump's motorcade in Sterling, Virginia.

“He was passing by and my blood just started to boil,” she told the Huffington Post. “I’m thinking, Daca recipients are getting kicked out. He pulled ads for open enrollment in Obamacare. Only one third of Puerto Rico has power. I’m thinking, he’s at the damn golf course again.

Although the photo has become one of the many symbols of resistance against Trump, it also yielded some dire consequences for Briskman. In the wake of her internet fame, she was reportedly fired from her job with Akima LLC, a government contractor that “engages in construction, information technology, data communications, systems engineering, software development, cyber security, space operations, aviation, fabrication, facility management, hospitality, and logistics businesses."

But remains defiant:

Read More Cyclist Flips Off Trump, Then Gets Fired

However, Americans, it seems, are banding together to support the 50-year-old single mother-turned-internet hero by fundraising for her.

"Juli Briskman is an inspiration to us all," writes Rob Mello, creator of the Thank You Juli Briskman" GoFundMe campaign. "This week we learned that she was fired from her employer for exercising her first amendment rights. I have connected with Juli and she has been officially setup as the beneficiary on this GoFundMe campaign. All proceeds are being donated directly to Juli. As the campaign beneficiary, she will be able to post updates and comments, so stay tuned!"

Thumbnail Credit : BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty