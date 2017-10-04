Man To Howard University Students: ‘It’s Not Murder If They’re Black’

Any n***** left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go… After all, it’s not murder if they’re black,” wrote John Edgar Rust.

According to DOJ, this is John Edgar Rust. He was the man arrested for threatening to murder African-Americans at @HowardU. (@WUSA9) pic.twitter.com/2c62lEDEvg — John Henry (@JohnHenryWUSA) October 4, 2017

An Alexandria, Virginia, man has been arrested two years after he allegedly threatened to kill African-Americans at a historically-black university in Washington, D.C.

John Edgar Rust, 26, made racially-motivated threats against black students at Howard University while he was at a Panera Bread in Alexandria on Nov. 11, 2015. The statement appeared in both the infamous 4chan website and Reddit.

Rust made this post during a period of racial unrest in Missouri University.

“I left MU yesterday because I couldn’t put up with it anymore,” Rust wrote in his Facebook post. “I go home to Maryland and what do I see? The same old s***. Turn on the news and it’s always the n***** causing trouble everywhere. So I’ve decided. Any n***** left at Howard University after 10 tomorrow will be the first to go. And any of those cheapskate n***** who try to get out using the metro will regret that choice real fast.”

According to the FBI affidavit, Rust concluded by saying, “After all, it’s not murder if they’re black.”

Shortly after the post, Rust’s roommate mentioned the threats on Reddit and stated, “Just consider yourselves warned.”

A few days later, federal investigators traced the posts to the WiFi at the Panera Bread. They then went through the restaurant’s router log and discovered Rust had used several devices at the time the threat was posted online.

Authorities eventually tracked down Rust, interviewed him and went through his electronic devices before they decided he should be charged.

Rust will now appear in court for his arraignment on Thursday and if he is convicted, can have a prison sentence of up to five years.

Howard University said it was “relieved” Rust was arrested and in FBI custody.

Relieved @FBI arrested John Edgar Rust for 2015 racist threats to murder #AfricanAmericans on our campus. Read more: https://t.co/HZ9fjrTLFG — Howard University (@HowardU) October 4, 2017

Read More Why Are Universities Becoming Targets For Racist Attacks?

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuters, Joshua Roberts