Black Man Brutally Beaten By Neo-Nazis In VA Now Wanted For Arrest

Deandre Harris, who was brutally beaten by a group of white supremacists in Charlottesville, is now wanted for assault.

Charlottesville authorities have issued a warrant for the arrest of parking garage beating victim Deandre Harris. https://t.co/uGvcocO9D6 pic.twitter.com/VE6wF2lIAX — WCPO (@WCPO) October 9, 2017



In yet another display of blatant discrimination towards people of color, Deandre Harris, who was actually beaten by a group of white supremacists in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August, is now wanted for assault.

The ordeal of the 20-year-old black man was first discovered with a viral video, where Harris can be seen being pounded over by white men. Following heaps of anger and uproar on social media, one of the alleged attackers, Alex Ramos, turned himself in to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office but not before portraying himself as the victim.

These are photos from the now deactivated Facebook.:



Note that the banner image includes some local Proud Boys. pic.twitter.com/ZlRH6AXimQ — Atlanta Antifascists (@afainatl) August 15, 2017

“It was not a deliberate attack, it was a defensive attack. These men attacked us. In my scenario, I thought I was going there on a defensive mode. You know, defending people from being attacked. I hit the man one time. Before I got there, men beat him with sticks and shields. I had nothing to do with that,” said Ramos.

The atrocious attack that occurred on Aug. 12 had left Harris with a knee injury and a fractured wrist, concussion, abrasions, contusions across his body and a head laceration that required staples.

Now, apparently after an unidentified victim reported the incident to the magistrate office, the tables are turning around and they are not in Harris’ favor.

A magistrate has now issued a warrant but ironically it’s against Harris.

Lt. Stephen Upman said an alleged unidentified victim went to the magistrate’s office to describe the scenarios that lead to a violent quarrel against Harris at the East Market Street parking garage. Earlier, Harris’ video went viral in the aftermath of the violent white supremacist rally, where a white supremacist killed a 32-year-old woman.

According to police, Harris is wanted for unlawful wounding; he is accused of attacking one of the men who participated in his assault.

Journalist Chuck Modi had first posted the attack’s video on Twitter. The violent quarrel took place in a parking garage near the University of Virginia campus. In the footage, white supremacist marchers can clearly be seen beating up Harris with signs and poles as he struggles to stand.

Fight broke out. Nazis beat black kid w/sticks at end. I kick one in back 2 help & he runs after me. Kid is safe but bloody #Charlottesville pic.twitter.com/kr11a8zQ0K — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) August 12, 2017

People on social media are naturally outraged after Harris was issued an arrest warrant.

#Charlottesville Police have decided to arrest #DeAndreHarris instead of searching and prosecuting the white supremacists that attacked him. pic.twitter.com/pdIz6pziAu — Zach D Roberts (@zdroberts) October 10, 2017

The basic premise of charging #DeAndreHarris w/ the CRIME of getting beat by #Whitesupremacists lies in the legacy of the #CasualKillingAct — Lurie D. Favors, Esq (@AfroStateOfMind) October 10, 2017

#DeAndreHarris arrest absolute garbage & "clearly retaliatory" per lawyer. Should have arrested all the violent Nazis in #Charlottesville https://t.co/l8RoG1CXLQ — ChuckModi (@ChuckModi1) October 10, 2017

He was brutally beaten by Nazis in Charlottesville - Now police have issued a warrant for him?! #DeandreHarris https://t.co/XyqcRqwSfa pic.twitter.com/D0DpmpK4lL — Andrew Stroehlein (@astroehlein) October 10, 2017

WE MUST SUPPORT #DEANDREHARRIS, antifascist/anti-racist hero. Charlottesville, Virginia, is truly acting like Jim-Crow-era Deep South. https://t.co/YUWrAmyogI — Lacy MacAuley (@lacymacauley) October 9, 2017

Banner / Thumbnail : Reuter, Jonathan Ernst