WATCH: White Owner Refuses To Sell Guns To Black Customer

“I’m not going to sell you a gun. I don’t have to have a reason not to sell you one,” said the owner, who is white to the customer, who is black.

A white gun store owner in Richmond, Virginia, allegedly refused to sell guns to a black customer, suggesting he might sell it to criminals.

The incident was caught on camera.

Facebook user Chris King Mason posted a video on Nov. 6 that was allegedly recorded at the Hopkins Gun and Tackle store.

In the clip, Vance Hopkins, the man identified as the owner of the store, can be seen refusing to sell Mason a firearm.

“I’m not going to sell you a gun. I don’t have to have a reason not to sell you one," says Hopkins.

When the customer asks him if the refusal was based on racial stereotypes, the owner replies, “I’m not gonna answer that, that’s crazy. We have to follow all federal guidelines and we’re not gonna sell you a gun. And if you don’t go ahead and leave the premises I’m gonna call the police.”

“URGENT!! URGENT!! URGENT!! Do not I repeat do not purchase anything from Hopkins Gun and Tackle on Mechanicsville Turnpike in Richmond, Va. 2 seconds into me walking inside," Mason wrote on Facebook. "At first I presumed that he wasn’t serious because I am a regular customer, until he stood by his decision not to sell me anything and ask that I remove myself from the store. I will not be racially profiled and be a part of stereotypical injustice, especially where I spend MY MONEY."

Mason's video has nearly 4 million views on Facebook since it was posted.

Hopkins Gun & Tackle has not yet addressed the incident. In fact, their Facebook page, at the time of writing this story, is offline.

