© Wikimedia

White Racist Woman Harasses Muslim Woman In Line At A Trader Joe's

by
editors
“Obama’s not in office anymore. We don’t have a Muslim in there anymore. He’s gone, he’s gone. He may be in jail, too.”

A Muslim woman in line at a Trader Joe’s store in Reston, Virginia, fell victim to racism when a blonde woman decided to attack her with slurs and an anti-Obama rant.

 

A video posted to Twitter by freelance journalist and contributor to Mother Jones, the Daily Beast and New York Magazine, Yashar Ali, shows a blonde woman in jeans and a gray cardigan yelling at the Muslim woman for being in front of her.

Read More: Racist Man Beats Up Asian Delivery Worker While Shouting ‘White Power’

Apparently, the blonde woman was in a hurry so the Muslim woman let her get ahead of her in line. She then began talking about another Muslim woman in the store who was wearing a niqab (a face veil), and asked why she (the Muslim woman who let her jump the line) wasn’t wearing a niqab also. The Muslim woman clarified that it was a choice, but suddenly the conversation took an unexpected turn. 

Claiming the Muslim woman was “playing dumb” the harasser said: “I wish they didn’t let you in the country.”

“Excuse me? I was born here,” replied the Muslim shopper.

However, that fact didn’t prevent the racist woman from continuing her rant.

“Oh, you were? Obama’s not in office anymore. We don’t have a Muslim in there anymore. He’s gone, he’s gone. He may be in jail, too,” she went on.

“You look a little crazy,” a woman filming the video said. “Maybe you need to get some help.”

“Oh, I’m fine,” the blonde woman replied. 

The incident was just another case of a Trump supporter being racist and rude towards a Muslim or person of color. Ever since Donald Trump got elected as POTUS, hate crimes and racism have been on the rise.

Read More: Bananas Hanging From Nooses Reported At American University

Just recently, an Asian immigrant who works as a delivery man got beaten up by a New Yorker who said “You are a f*****g immigrant! Go back to your country! What are you doing here?” 

 “Here in my country, we are white power!” he added.

The attacker was then charged with “one count of third-degree assault as a hate crime and one count of third-degree assault.” 

Tags:
america donald trump hate crime muslim muslim woman president trump racism racist racist woman social media trader joes store trump supporter twitter untied states virginia news
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.