White Racist Woman Harasses Muslim Woman In Line At A Trader Joe's

A Muslim woman in line at a Trader Joe’s store in Reston, Virginia, fell victim to racism when a blonde woman decided to attack her with slurs and an anti-Obama rant.

WATCH: Muslim woman harassed while standing in line at a #TraderJoes in Reston, Virginia. If you know the harasser, please DM me. pic.twitter.com/06wZITBwMu — Yashar (@yashar) May 7, 2017

A video posted to Twitter by freelance journalist and contributor to Mother Jones, the Daily Beast and New York Magazine, Yashar Ali, shows a blonde woman in jeans and a gray cardigan yelling at the Muslim woman for being in front of her.

Apparently, the blonde woman was in a hurry so the Muslim woman let her get ahead of her in line. She then began talking about another Muslim woman in the store who was wearing a niqab (a face veil), and asked why she (the Muslim woman who let her jump the line) wasn’t wearing a niqab also. The Muslim woman clarified that it was a choice, but suddenly the conversation took an unexpected turn.

Claiming the Muslim woman was “playing dumb” the harasser said: “I wish they didn’t let you in the country.”

“Excuse me? I was born here,” replied the Muslim shopper.

However, that fact didn’t prevent the racist woman from continuing her rant.

“Oh, you were? Obama’s not in office anymore. We don’t have a Muslim in there anymore. He’s gone, he’s gone. He may be in jail, too,” she went on.

“You look a little crazy,” a woman filming the video said. “Maybe you need to get some help.”

“Oh, I’m fine,” the blonde woman replied.

The incident was just another case of a Trump supporter being racist and rude towards a Muslim or person of color. Ever since Donald Trump got elected as POTUS, hate crimes and racism have been on the rise.

Just recently, an Asian immigrant who works as a delivery man got beaten up by a New Yorker who said “You are a f*****g immigrant! Go back to your country! What are you doing here?”

“Here in my country, we are white power!” he added.

The attacker was then charged with “one count of third-degree assault as a hate crime and one count of third-degree assault.”