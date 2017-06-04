It Appears Putin, Not Megyn Kelly, Was Conducting This NBC Interview

At one point, the Russia president almost scolded Megyn Kelly for asking a question about alleged meetings between U.S. Russian ambassador and Trump aides.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly just interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin for her brand new NBC gig "Sunday Night with Megyn Kelly.”

The interview, in a nutshell, was a trainwreck – for more than one reason.

For starters, Kelly doesn’t particularly have a lot of experience covering foreign affairs and that lack of experience showed throughout the exchange. Overall, her ill-prepared questions prompted two types of responses from Putin: outright denial and smirks.

Case in point: Kelly asked the Russian leader about what went on into alleged meetings between U.S. ambassador Sergey Kislyak and members of the Trump campaign, which are currently under FBI investigation under Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Putin’s response to this question was predictable and ended with him almost scolding Kelly for even asking it in the first place.

"I have no idea," Putin said, becoming increasingly agitated as he continued. "I'm being completely honest with you. I don't know. The routine job of an ambassador — do you think that from all over the world or from the United States, the ambassador reports to me every day who he meets with or what they discuss there?"

He continued: "That's complete nonsense. Do you even understand what you're asking or not?"

Not learning her lesson that Putin will never acknowledge any meetings between his ambassador and Trump aides, Kelly asked him if he would like to know about went on between alleged interactions between Trump’s son-in-law and senior aide, Jared Kushner.

The question, again, provided to take a jab at the U.S.

"For me, this is just amazing. You created a sensation out of nothing," Putin said. "And out of this sensation, you turned it into a weapon of war against the current president. Well, this is, you know, you're just, you people are so creative over there. Good job. Your lives must be boring."

When Kelly pressed on Russia’s alleged involvement in U.S. elections last year – something Putin will obviously never admit – the former KGB head again responded aggressively.

"Put your finger anywhere on a map of the world, and everywhere you will hear complaints that American officials are interfering in internal electoral processes," Putin told Kelly.

At one point, he even said Russia didn’t care about who heads the U.S.

“…In the grand scheme of things, we don't care who's the head of the United States," he added. "We know more or less what is going to happen... It wouldn't make sense for us to intervene."

It almost looked like it was Putin, not Kelly, conducting the disastrous NBC interview.