Putin Says Americans Need To Respect Trump Because He Is The President

Russian President Vladimir Putin has some advice for Americans: Start respecting your president.

Putin believes denigrating U.S. President Donald Trump is a trend that is making the American political system weaker.

While speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi, the Russian leader defended Trump and bashed the mainstream media. He also denied Russia’s alleged role in hacking last year’s U.S. elections, emphasizing Trump "won honestly." According to the state-run Tass Russian News Agency, Putin said, “Inside the country, disrespect is shown for him. This is a regrettable negative component of the U.S. political system."

"One can argue but one can’t show disrespect, even not for him personally but for those people who voted for him," he continued.

Kremlin’s leader also defended Trump's non-traditional and controversial approach to leading the country, calling his decisions a "reasonable response" to "great domestic resistance" that hampers Trump from delivering his electoral promises.

Putin also said “the president of the United States does not need any advice because one has to possess certain talent and go through this trial to be elected, even without having the experience of such big administrative work."

In the past, Trump’s foreign policies have tended to align with Russian’s interests, whether it has been questioning NATO’s role in defending Eastern Europe, failing to recognize Russia’s intrusion into Ukraine, or supporting Russia’s actions in Syria.

Putin’s defense came after he slammed the U.S. for creating a "dangerous" situation by picking a fight with nuclear-armed North Korea. He also accused Washington of being responsible for creating "chaos" in the Middle East.

Thumbnail / Banner : Reuters, Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool