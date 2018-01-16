© Reuters, Kevin Lamarque

One-Third Of Americans Give Trump A Failing Grade As President

by
Anna Smutny
A new poll finds that one-third of voters would give Donald Trump a failing grade for his first year as president while 18 percent would give him an A.

It's no secret that President Donald Trump's approval rating is slightly less than desirable, to put it lightly. And a new Politico/Morning Consult poll confirms this, with one third of voters giving Trump an "F" for his first year. 

The poll, which has a margin of error of 2 percentage points, surveyed 1,988 Americans in the beginning of January and its results were neither positive nor surprising. 

The survey reports that 35 percent of voters would give Trump a failing grade for his work, or more commonly known as golfing, during his first year in the Oval Office. On the other hand, 18 percent of voters would give him an A, while 17 percent would give him a B. 

It comes as no shock that the survey highlights the stark contrast between Democrats and Republicans when it comes to their approval of Trump. Seventy-two percent of Republicans voted in favor of Trump, giving him an A or a B while 79 percent of Democrats awarded him with a D or an F. 

Furthermore, 45 percent of Independents gave Trump a D or an F for his first year, while 27 percent gave him an A or a B. 

Needless to say, this survey and the results will undoubtedly have no effect on Trump or his overtly high opinion of himself. Surely, he will take to Twitter to exclaim that the polls are "fake news" and reassure everyone that he got all As on his presidential report card. After all, he is a very stable genius.

Read More
Fewer People Want To Identify As Republicans Since Trump Took Office

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque 

Tags:
approval rating average approval rating donlald trump first year poll president of the united states trump trump approval rating trump poll voting
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.